Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Sign Up to Receive the Latest News from PennDOT

    Receive PennDOT news direct to your email

    Overview

    Stay informed about the latest statewide news from PennDOT and it's 11 engineering districts.

    Contact us

    To contact PennDOT's central press office, please call 717-783-8800.

    Or, search our media contacts to find a regional press office. 

    Additional resources

    PennDOT releases a monthly e-newsletter. It keeps you informed about our latest efforts to improve your quality of life and maintain your mobility in Pennsylvania. You can subscribe and read past quarterly print issues on the DOTCom page.

    Visit the PennDOT Newsroom
    Return to PennDOT home