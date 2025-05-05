Schedule a Ride with the Find My Ride Transportation Assistance Program

Overview
Find My Ride was developed with funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration
Public transportation services are available in every county in Pennsylvania, including:
- Shared ride service in all 67 counties
- Fixed route bus service in 49 counties
- Fixed route rail service in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh
Transportation services
Shared ride services take riders from one location, such as their home, to their destination. Trips are scheduled in advance, and vehicles are shared by multiple riders. Shared ride service is accessible by people using a wheelchair or other mobility device.
Fixed route is a bus or rail service following consistent routes and schedules. Vehicles make regularly scheduled stops to pick up and deliver passengers, with each trip serving the same origins and destinations.
Transportation programs
Seniors, residents with disabilities and low income residents may qualify for free or low cost transportation.
Providers operating across Pennsylvania offer programs that assist riders with their transportation needs. Complete an online application for transportation assistance here.
