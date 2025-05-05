Skip to main content

    Schedule a Ride with the Find My Ride Transportation Assistance Program

    Pennsylvania offers assistance programs to make transportation accessible and affordable to everyone. Transportation providers offer several tools to help you plan or schedule a trip.

    Schedule a trip online
    Contact your local provider

    Overview

    Find My Ride was developed with funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration

    Public transportation services are available in every county in Pennsylvania, including:

    • Shared ride service in all 67 counties
    • Fixed route bus service in 49 counties
    • Fixed route rail service in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh

    Additional resources:

    Transportation services

    Shared ride services take riders from one location, such as their home, to their destination. Trips are scheduled in advance, and vehicles are shared by multiple riders. Shared ride service is accessible by people using a wheelchair or other mobility device.

    Fixed route is a bus or rail service following consistent routes and schedules. Vehicles make regularly scheduled stops to pick up and deliver passengers, with each trip serving the same origins and destinations.

    Transportation programs

    Seniors, residents with disabilities and low income residents may qualify for free or low cost transportation. 

    Providers operating across Pennsylvania offer programs that assist riders with their transportation needs. Complete an online application for transportation assistance here.

