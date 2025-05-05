Request Reimbursement for PennDOT Local Project Delivery Expenses

Overview
A local project is a project on a road or bridge that is owned or operated by a local government. The project is funded by state and/or federal money. The money comes from the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
Do you oversee a local project and need to submit a reimbursement request? You can submit it through the Reimbursement Agreement System (RAS). This system helps reduce the processing time for your reimbursement request.
If you need help with your local project, or with submitting a reimbursement request for local project delivery expenses, reach out to a local project coordinator in your closest PennDOT regional office.
Additional resources
- The Local Project Delivery Manual (PDF) helps people involved in local transportation projects. It helps make sure these projects are successful.
- The Local Project Delivery video series is made to help local governments with transportation projects. These videos explain the information in the Local Project Delivery Manual.
- Local Project Delivery Brouchure (PDF) gives a quick look at how the process works.
- More local project delivery resources