    Crash Reporting Guidance for Police

    Overview

    Police can use these forms to report crashes more easily.

    Crash Information Sheet: The Police Crash Information Sheet (DOC) helps police fill in all the needed details for a crash report. While it doesn't replace online submissions, it's a useful tool.

    Driver's Accident Report Form: The AA600 Driver Report Form (PDF) helps helps gather info for accident prevention programs. PennDOT only collects AA600 forms from drivers in crashes.

     

    How to Submit a Crash Report

    There are two ways police agencies can submit crash reports: 

    1. PennDot's Crash Reporting System: Official can submit crash reports using PennDOT's website. To submit, you must have a username and password. Each police agency should have at least one person who can set up an account on the website. 

    2. Police Records Management Software: Electronic files using police software. To send crash reports electronically, set up an EFT business account with PennDOT through penndotcrashhelp@pa.gov or (717) 787‑2855.

    Open-Book Knowledge Skills Quiz

    ​The Open-Book Knowledge Skills Q​uiz​ is an additional tool for agency training purposes. The quiz contains a variety of quest​io​ns based on specific situations and scenario​s. It will help to determine what areas PennDOT may need to expand upon during training sessions, in newsletter content, etc.​ 

    Newsletter Archives

    The Dispatch provides up-to-date information relayed quarterly on timely topics, such as new safety initiatives, tips for crash reporting, and crash system updates. These newsletters are sent to all police agency contacts across Pennsylvania. If you are an agency contact and have not been receiving these newsletters or you have an agency contact you know would be interested, please email your request to PennDOT Crash Help at ra-penndotcrashhelp@pa.gov.

     