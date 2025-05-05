The Municipal Liquid Fuels Program funds projects to support the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of public roads or streets. Funds are only available to municipalities that submit annual reports (MS 965 Actual Use Report, MS 965P Project and Miscellaneous Receipts, and MS965S Record of Checks) and make their deposits and payments or expenditures in compliance with the Act (Section 2.6 Appropriate Use of Funds). Failure to do so may result in not receiving allocations from PennDOT until all discrepancies are resolved.

In addition, the Department of Community and Economic Development's (DCED) Survey of Financial Condition form must be submitted by March 15.

The amount of a municipality's allocation is based on its population and miles of roads on its approved liquid fuels inventory. To be placed on the system, a road must have a minimum of 33-foot right-of-way in a township and 16 feet in a borough. The "cartway" (drivable surface) must be a minimum width of 16 feet, and the road must be a minimum of 250 feet in length. If the road is a dead-end, it must have a cul de sac (turnaround) at the end with a minimum 40-foot radius.

To continue to receive liquid fuels funds, a road must be maintained in such a condition that it can be driven safely at 15 mph.

The reports below are the current and prior years' Municipal Liquid Fuels (MLF) Allocations, which contain the actual miles (column 4) and population (column 5) used in calculating each municipality's Gross Allocation (column 6). Some municipalities enter into agreements with PennDOT so that the department conducts the required bridge inspections (Bridge Inspection Costs appear under column 7) on their behalf. The municipality's share of these costs is deducted from the Gross Allocation to arrive at the Net Allocation (column 8). Annually, a municipality may use 20% of their net allocation for the purchase of major equipment, titled 20% Allocation (column 9), and represents a portion of the net allocation, not an additional payment.