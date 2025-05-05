Learn How to Request Funding from the County Liquid Fuels Program

The County Liquid Fuels Program provides funds to help with the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of roads, streets, and bridges in your county.

Funds are only given to counties who submit yearly reports and other related forms that show the money received, spent, and dedicated to expenses in the last 12 months.

The funds must be used following Section 1.6 Appropriate Use of Funds guidelines. Failure to do so may result in your county not receiving funds from PennDOT until all issues are resolved.