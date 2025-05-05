Learn How to Request Funding from the County Liquid Fuels Program

Overview
The County Liquid Fuels Program provides funds to help with the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of roads, streets, and bridges in your county.
Funds are only given to counties who submit yearly reports and other related forms that show the money received, spent, and dedicated to expenses in the last 12 months.
The funds must be used following Section 1.6 Appropriate Use of Funds guidelines. Failure to do so may result in your county not receiving funds from PennDOT until all issues are resolved.
Resources
Municipal Resolution Form (PDF)
Electronic Access Licensing Agreement (PDF)
Policies & Procedures for the Administration of the Liquid Fuels Tax Act 655 (Publication 9) (PDF)
Electronic Filing of Municipal Statistics Forms
Municipal Service Representatives
Additional Information Coming Soon:
DCED Report of Elected and Appointed Officials
DCED Survey of Financial Conditions
Central Vendor Management Unit