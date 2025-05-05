Skip to main content

    Learn How to Request Funding from the County Liquid Fuels Program

    If your county needs funding for transportation-related construction, reconstruction, maintenance, or repair projects, you can apply to the County Liquid Fuels Program for assistance. 

    Overview

    The County Liquid Fuels Program provides funds to help with the construction, reconstruction, maintenance, and repair of roads, streets, and bridges in your county. 

    Funds are only given to counties who submit yearly reports and other related forms that show the money received, spent, and dedicated to expenses in the last 12 months. 

    The funds must be used following Section 1.6 Appropriate Use of Funds guidelines. Failure to do so may result in your county not receiving funds from PennDOT until all issues are resolved.

    Resources

    Municipal Resolution Form (PDF)

    Electronic Access Licensing Agreement (PDF)

    Policies & Procedures for the Administration of the Liquid Fuels Tax Act 655 (Publication 9) (PDF)

    Electronic Filing of Municipal Statistics Forms

    Financial Consultants

    dotGrants

    Municipal Service Representatives

    Additional Information Coming Soon:

    DCED Report of Elected and Appointed Officials

    DCED Survey of Financial Conditions

    Central Vendor Management Unit

