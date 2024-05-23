Apply for or Renew an Airport or Heliport License

If you are interested in building a new airport or heliport, you first need to apply for a license with us.

The processing fee for submitting an application is $50. This fee covers one site inspection and one final inspection.



Once we approve your application, you will need to pay the licensing fee.

Private airport and heliports licenses are issued for three-year time periods. The licensing fee is $25 per year, so you will pay $75 for a three-year license.

