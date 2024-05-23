Apply to Clean Up a Roadway in Your Community

PennDOT offers a wide variety of beautification programs in a concerted effort to reduce the costs of removing unsightly litter from Pennsylvania's state-maintained roadways.

Your Safety is Important

PennDOT will provide access to safety training for volunteers as well as gloves, safety vests, trash bags, and, if requested, highway warning signs for use during litter pick-ups.

Volunteers must be at least 8 years old, and participants under 18 must be accompanied by adults.

For your safety, the Pennsylvania State Police will be notified of all scheduled events.

Learn more about safety training here.

How to Get Involved

Contact your local PennDOT County Maintenance Office. An Adopt-a-Highway Coordinator ​or Adopt and Beautify Roadside Specialist will assist you on the terms of the program and help you select a two-mile stretch of state-maintained road to adopt or an area to beautify.