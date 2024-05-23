Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply Online for Transportation Assistance Programs

    Find My Ride Apply lets you apply online for transportation assistance programs offered by transportation providers across Pennsylvania. They offer low-cost rides for seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicaid recipients who need help getting to medical appointments.

    Go to Find My Ride to Apply

    Overview

    Find My Ride (FMR) Transportation Assistance Program allows you to apply directly to multiple transportation providers across Pennsylvania to get affordable transportation. 

    Additional resources

    Learn more about Find My Ride Apply 

    Eligibility

    If you can say "yes" to any of these questions, you probably qualify for discounted or free transportation services:

    • Are you 65 years old or older?
    • Do you have a disability?
    • Do you have Medical Assistance?

    Application process

    To apply, you need to go to the Find My Ride Apply page. You can log in using a PA Keystone Login account if you have one. If you don't have an existing account, you can register for a new account on the login page. 

    Contact us

    To find out more about the transportation services in your area or for help filling out an application, visit the FMR Contact page and select your county from the dropdown menu for contact information for local transportation providers.