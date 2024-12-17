Apply for PennDOT Behavioral Highway Safety Grants

PennDOT provides traffic safety grants to local governments, Pennsylvania State-related universities and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities, and nonprofit organizations to improve highway safety and reduce deaths and serious injuries due to crashes.

The grant program utilizes federal funding authorized under 23 U.S.C. 402 and 23 U.S.C. 405 and administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The program is structured on the federal fiscal year, which runs Oct. 1-Sept. 30. Grant opportunities reflect evidence-based countermeasures proven to address the most critical traffic safety needs identified through data analysis. Available funds are distributed to projects using allocation formulas based on crash data.