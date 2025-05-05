Request Land Use and Transportation Planning Assistance or Training from PennDOT

Are you involved with municipal land use and transportation planning activities?

Could your municipality use assistance to help shape future land use or transportation projects?

Would you like to learn how to advance your community’s planning and transportation-related goals?

Have you heard about PennDOT Connects, but would like to know more about the free training and assistance available to your municipality?



If you answered "Yes" to at least one of these questions, your community could benefit from assistance from PennDOT Connects.

PennDOT Connects offers free assistance to municipalities to better integrate local land use, development, and transportation goals into the state transportation planning process. Any municipal staff member, government official, or planning partner is eligible to request free assistance to help during any stage of the land use and transportation planning or project development process.