Request an ATV Route Designation for a State Highway

ATVs and UTVs are designed and manufactured for off-road use. However, under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and criteria outlined in PennDOT policy, the department may designate specific segments of state highways as ATV roads. These designations are intended solely to serve as necessary connectors within a broader, responsibly planned regional trail network.

Such requests may be considered when submitted by local authorities or regional trail organizations, and are evaluated based on multiple safety and operational factors, including traffic volume, crash history, posted speed limits, and lane widths.

Key Criteria for Consideration:

Designations cannot include interstates or multilane highways.

Designated segments must connect: Existing ATV trails or other public roads open to ATVs; or Business destinations that reasonably support ATV-related travel (e.g., campgrounds, gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants).

Routes may not be considered if a viable alternative exists, such as a local or state forest road.

A municipal ordinance is required to document local support and approval for the designation.

The local authority is responsible for the installation and maintenance of all required ATV signage (as approved by PennDOT). This responsibility may be transferred to a regional organization with PennDOT’s approval.

To support the safe and coordinated development of trail networks, interested parties are encouraged to engage PennDOT early in the planning process. All designation requests should be directed to the District Municipal Services Representative (or designee) in your nearest PennDOT regional office.