Register or Title Your ATV

Registration is required for all All-Terrain (ATV) vehicles in Pennsylania, unless they are used solely for business or agriculture.

If you plan to ride your ATV on property that is not owned or leased by you, you also must carry liability insurance. Proof of that insurance must be carried with you when you ride.

There are no minimum requirements or coverage standards established by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources or the Snowmobile/ATV Law for the liability insurance.

The money from ATV registration is used to: