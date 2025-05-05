Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Public Transportation Grant

    Submit an application for Pennsylvania public transportation grants through dotGrants. 

    Apply with dotGrants

    Overview

    Pennsylvania invests more than $1.5 billion each year on public transportation. It ranks fourth in the nation in direct support for public transportation. 

    dotGrants is PennDOT's grant-management solution where you can apply and manage grant applications. 

    PennDOT oversees operating and capital investments for:

    • 36 fixed-route (scheduled local bus, light rail and commuter rail) systems
    • 35 community transportation systems
    • Passenger rail service between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia
    • 15 intercity bus routes provided by four intercity bus companies.

    Resources

    New User Registration Guide (PDF) helps new users through the registration process. 

    Learn more about PA's investment in public transportation

    Return to PennDOT home

    Public transportation grants

    You can apply and organize your public transportation grant applications for:

    • Commuter Rail Application
    • Consolidated Operating Application
    • Consolidated Capital Application
    • Intercity Bus Application
    • Technical Assistance Application
    • Community Public Transportation Application

     

    Apply for a public transportation grant

    To apply for a public transportation grant, sign into dotGrants to start the process. 