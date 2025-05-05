Overview
Pennsylvania invests more than $1.5 billion each year on public transportation. It ranks fourth in the nation in direct support for public transportation.
dotGrants is PennDOT's grant-management solution where you can apply and manage grant applications.
PennDOT oversees operating and capital investments for:
- 36 fixed-route (scheduled local bus, light rail and commuter rail) systems
- 35 community transportation systems
- Passenger rail service between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia
- 15 intercity bus routes provided by four intercity bus companies.
Resources
New User Registration Guide (PDF) helps new users through the registration process.
Learn more about PA's investment in public transportation.
Public transportation grants
You can apply and organize your public transportation grant applications for:
- Commuter Rail Application
- Consolidated Operating Application
- Consolidated Capital Application
- Intercity Bus Application
- Technical Assistance Application
- Community Public Transportation Application
Apply for a public transportation grant
To apply for a public transportation grant, sign into dotGrants to start the process.