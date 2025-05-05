Apply for a Rail Freight Transportation Grant

Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, the most in the country. It also has over 5,600 miles of tracks.

PennDOT gives money and technical help to railroads and businesses to help the economy through its grant programs and other resources.

PennDOT's Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports, and Waterways is in charge of funding for the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) and the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP).

You can apply through eGrants.