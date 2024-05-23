Apply for a Loan from the PA Infrastructure Bank (PIB) to Fund a Transportation Project

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB) is a PennDOT program designed to provide low-interest loans and lines of credit to help fund transportation projects in the commonwealth.

The PIB offers a way to get money at a low cost to help pay for projects. The money can be used to speed up building work or to finish paying for a project.

The interest rate for PIB loans is set a half the prime lending rate. The loan term, or time you have to pay back the loan, can last up to 10 years.

The current PIB interest rate is 3.875%.