    Apply for a Loan from the PA Infrastructure Bank (PIB) to Fund a Transportation Project

    You can apply for a low-interest loan to help fund transportation projects within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB).

    Apply for a loan

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank (PIB) is a PennDOT program designed to provide low-interest loans and lines of credit to help fund transportation projects in the commonwealth. 

    The PIB offers a way to get money at a low cost to help pay for projects. The money can be used to speed up building work or to finish paying for a project.

    The interest rate for PIB loans is set a half the prime lending rate. The loan term, or time you have to pay back the loan, can last up to 10 years. 

    The current PIB interest rate is 3.875%.

    Additional resources:

    The PIB Handbook (PDF) provides an overview of:

    • The PIB Bank
    • How to apply for a loan
    • Information about loan approval and disbursement
    • Borrow responsibilities

    The PIB Brochure (PDF) provides a quick overview of how the PIB bank works. It provides as examples of the types of projects financed by PIB. 

    How to Apply for a PIB Loan

    There are five key steps to the loan application process through PIB to fund a transportation project. 

    • Application
    • Evaluation
    • Approval
    • Execution
    • Funds Disbursement

    You can apply for a loan at any time. PIB reviews applications on an ongoing basis. You can submit online loan application.

    If you have a Keystone account, you can use that to login to the application. If you don’t have a Keystone account, you can create a new account and then start the loan application process.

    What type of projects are financed?

    Most capital projects are eligible. Construction projects receive the highest priority for funding.

    Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited, to:

    Aviation

    • Runway, taxiway, apron, terminal and hangar construction
    • Land acquisition, equipment procurement and obstruction removal
    • Access roads
    • Airport lighting

    Highway/Bridge

    • Road construction and resurfacing
    • Bridge rehabilitation and replacements
    • Traffic signals and signal upgrades
    • Drainage structures
    • Stormwater management
    • Municipal roadway and bridge maintenance equipment
    • Complete streets
    • Intermodal facilities

    Rail Freight

    • Rail track improvements
    • New sidings
    • Rail/street crossings
    • Rail bridges and infrastructure

    Transit

    • Capital purchases
    • Buildings
    • Intermodal facilities

    Who can apply for a PIB loan?

    The people and organizations that can borrow money from the PIB include:

    • Cities
    • Townships
    • Boroughs
    • Counties
    • Transportation authorities
    • Economic development agencies
    • Not-for-profit organizations
    • Private corporations

    Contact us

    Hugh J. McGowan

    PennDOT, Program Development and Management
    P.O. Box 3365
    Harrisburg PA 17105-3365


    Phone: (717) 787-5798
    Fax: (717) 787-5247
    Email: hmcgowan@state.pa.us