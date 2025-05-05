Apply for a Nonprofit Security Grant

Overview
This program provides funding for physical and cybersecurity enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high-risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader stated and local preparedness efforts,
The Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 NSGP application is now closed.
FY 2026 NSGP grant’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (containing the state application deadline) will be released 60 days after the FY 2026 Federal Appropriations are enacted.
Program Basics
- Federal program administered by PEMA.
- 36-month period of performance from Sept. 1, 2025 to Aug. 31, 2028
- No cost-share requirement
- Maximum award request for FY2025 is $200,000 for both NSGP-UA and NSGP-S
- Nonprofits with multiple sites (multiple locations/physical addresses) can apply for additional sites, per funding stream (NSGP-S and NSGP-UA). Each location MUST have an individual application and a unique risk assessment specific to the location. No combination of site locations can exceed $600,000 per funding stream.
Application Tips and Resources
- The 2025 webinar has been held. View PEMA’s 2025 webinar slide deck (PDF)
- NSGP completed Investment Justification (IJ) example (PDF)
- FY25 Authorized Equipment List (AEL) (PDF)
- Electronic Single Application (ESA) NSGP Instructions (PDF)
What Can Funds Be Used For?
The grant program seeks to integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
This funding for eligible nonprofit organizations is generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements.
NSGP funds may be used for:
- Planning related to the protection of the facility and people within the facility.
- Equipment focused on target hardening and physical security enhancements.
- Training and Exercise for nonprofit security personnel to attend security-related training courses and programs or participate in security-related exercises.
- Contracted Security personnel are allowed under this program only as described in this NOFO. The recipient must be able to sustain this capability in future years without NSGP funding. NSGP funds may not be used to purchase equipment for contracted security.
- Construction and Renovation with pre-approval from DHS/FEMA.
- Management and Administration (M&A) for costs directly related to the administration of NSGP funds.
Who Is Eligible?
These nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply:
- Camps
- Community/social service organizations
- Educational facilities
- Event venues
- Houses of worship
- Medical facilities
- Museums
- Science organizations
- Senior centers/care facilities
- Shelters/crisis centers
This is not an exhaustive list. Expand the section below for more eligibility information.
Eligible organizations must meet the following criteria:
- Registered/recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization as described in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, Title 26 of the U.S.C., and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code. [Note: The IRS doesn't require certain organizations — such as churches, mosques, and synagogues — to apply for and receive a recognition of exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. These organizations are not required to provide recognition of exemption, but instead a letter of exemption.]
- Facility is located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- At a high risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack, based on the following:
1. Identification and substantiation of prior threats or attacks (from within or outside the U.S.) by a terrorist organization, network, or cell against the applicant based on ideology, beliefs, or mission.
2. Symbolic value of the site(s) as a highly recognized regional and/or national or historical institution(s) that renders the site a possible target of terrorism.
3. Findings from previously conducted threat and/or vulnerability assessments.
- Integration of nonprofit preparedness with broader state and local preparedness efforts. Learn more from your NSGP County Contact (PDF).
- Has a pending Unique Entity ID (PDF) that matches the applicant name and address on the grant's investment justification.
When Can I Apply?
The FY25 Nonprofit Security Grant Program has closed. Awards to be announced in the near future.
Apply Online
When applications open, apply for a grant online. You'll need to upload all of the documents listed in the application instructions below with your application. Please do not use special characters like commas when naming your files.
If you don't yet have one, you'll also need to register for a Keystone Login through the commonwealth.
You can find additional information regarding the application process on FEMA's Nonprofit Security Grant Program Application webpage.
-
1
Determine Your Program
Use the Program Designation by County Document (PDF) to determine the funding stream for which you should apply.
-
2
Fill out the Investment Justification
You'll need to develop a formal investment justification that adddresses each investment proposed for funding.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Security enhancements must be for locations that the nonprofit occupies at the time of application.⠀⠀
The investments/projects described must:
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
- Address an identified risk, including threat and vulnerability, and build or sustain a core capability identified in the goal
- Demonstrate the ability to provide enhancements consistent with the purpose of the program and guidance provided by FEMA
- Be both feasible and effective at reducing the risks for which the project was designed
- Be able to be fully completed within the three-year period of performance
- Be consistent with all applicable requirements outlined in the notice of funding opportunity.
- Address an identified risk, including threat and vulnerability, and build or sustain a core capability identified in the goal
-
3
Use the Proper Naming Convention
The Investment Justification must be uploaded using this naming convention:
- NSGP-NSS-UA: “FY2025_NSGP_UA_PA_<Urban Area>_<Nonprofit Name>
- NSGP-NSS-S: “FY2025_NSGP_S_PA_<Nonprofit Name>”.
Please see the Program Designation by County Document (PDF) to determine the funding stream you should be in.
- NSGP-NSS-UA: “FY2025_NSGP_UA_PA_<Urban Area>_<Nonprofit Name>
-
4
Include A Mission Statement
Each subapplicant must include a mission statement that recognizes the impact an organization's ideology, beliefs, or mission could have on the risk of terrorist threats.
Applicants need to self-identify as one of these four nonprofit categories:
- Educational
- Ideology-based, spiritual, or religious
- Medical
- Other
-
5
Include A Vulnerability Assessment
Each subapplicant must include a vulnerability/risk assessment on which the investment justification is based.
-
6
Include A Determination Letter
Include a 501(c)(3) Determination Letter or Letter of Exemption, if applicable.
If you are having issues opening the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Investment Justification, please ensure you have upgraded to the latest version of Adobe Reader for Windows®, Mac or Linux®
You must first save the file on your local drives/desktop and then open from that location. Do not attempt to open from your browser download folder.
-
PA State Police RVAT Request a Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team (RVAT) Assessment from the Pennsylvania State Police
-
County Contacts Get help with your vulnerability assessment from your county.
-
Self-Assessments Self-Assessments are acceptable. Learn more.
-
Western Area Fusion Center Email this center if you're located in one of these counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington, or Westmoreland.
-
Delaware Valley Intelligence Center Email this center if you're located in one of these counties: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery or Philadelphia.
What Happens After Applying?
Awards are determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We'll notify awardees at the local level after hearing from the federal government.
to NSGP-National Security Supplemental Subrecipient Awards
The NSGP NSS Subrecipient Award List (PDF) have been announced.