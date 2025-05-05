Apply for a Nonprofit Security Grant

Overview

This program provides funding for physical and cybersecurity enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high-risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader stated and local preparedness efforts,

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 NSGP application is now closed.

FY 2026 NSGP grant’s Notice of Funding Opportunity (containing the state application deadline) will be released 60 days after the FY 2026 Federal Appropriations are enacted.