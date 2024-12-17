Request Assistance from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team

Overview
County emergency management coordinators can request help from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.
Request Our Help
1
Contact Us
Call the Commonwealth Watch and Warning Center at 717-651-2001 to let them know you will be requesting help from the Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.
2
Complete a Mission Request Form
Complete and submit a mission request form. Provide as much information as you can so we can better prepare the en-route resource and conduct a safe and efficient rescue. At minimum, requesting agencies must provide incident location and contact information.
3
We'll Route Your Request
We'll assign a mission request number and forward the information to appropriate responding agencies.