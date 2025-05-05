Submit a Mission Request to the Emergency Management Agency

Overview
Mission requests can be submitted by an authorized county emergency management personnel or commmonwealth agency representatives.
Submit A Mission Request
Some of our partners, including counties, can submit mission requests online. Everyone else can do so via a PDF mission request form. Email completed forms to our Division of Logistics and Resources.
Important Information to Include
- Amount: How many do you need?
- Capabililty: What will the resource do?
- Size: Physical description/actual size
- Time: How long do you need this resource?
- Type: Provide a description of what the resource is.
Consider filling out an appropriate addenda. This can save additional phone calls and delays.
Deadlines
Mission requests for routine or planned events must be submitted at least 30 calendar days before the event. Life-saving/urgent requests can be submitted as needed and will be routed in the most expeditious manner possible.
What Happens Next?
For life-saving events, the request will be submitted to internal operations, then to our appropriate area office. The director at that office will approve, reject, or request more information from the requesting agency.