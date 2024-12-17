Overview
Avian influenza, also known as “bird flu,” is a virus that is usually found in wild birds and some mammals such as goats and cows. In 2022, the Department of Agriculture found the virus in chickens. Bird flu is highly contagious among birds and can cause serious disease and even death. The state and federal governments are on high alert and are taking measures to protect Pennsylvania’s poultry industry.
Additional resources:
How to make a report
There are two ways to report a case of bird flu:
1. Call the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services at 717-772-2852. They are open 24/7.
2. Call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 833-PGC-Hunt or email them at pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov about sick or dead wild birds.
How to stay safe
Whether you have a big farm or chickens in your backyard, keeping your birds safe from diseases like bird flu is important. You can do this by taking steps to prevent diseases from spreading. Make sure to have a plan and stick to it every day.
Also, if you haven't already, register the place where you keep your birds with the department. This helps us find you quickly on a map if there's an outbreak nearby and lets us warn you if your birds might be in danger. If you're already registered, make sure we have your correct contact information.
For more information on this, visit the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Biosecurity Webpage.