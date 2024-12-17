Overview
In Pennsylvania, over 1,160 farmers at 828 farm stands and 88 markets are part of this program. Each participant gets checks to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Seniors get 5 checks worth $10 each, and WIC families get 3 checks worth $10 each.
If you are a senior citizen, you can call your County Aging office to find out when and where you can pick up checks or vouchers. These are given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to see if your agency is accepting applications or handing out vouchers in person.
The FMNP season is from June 1 to November 30 each year.
Additional resources:
Publications
- 2024 Rights and Responsibilities (PDF)
- 2024 Rights and Responsibilities - Spanish (PDF)
- 2024 Senior FMNP Agencies (PDF)
Forms
- 2024 Senior FMNP Application - Spanish (PDF)
- 2024 Market Information (PDF)
- 2024 Senior FMNP Proxy Form (PDF)
- 2024 Senior FMNP Proxy Form - Spanish (PDF)
- USDA Complaint Form (PDF)
- USDA Complaint Form - Spanish (PDF)
Eligibility (For Recipients Only)
FMNP: You must be part of the WIC program to get this benefit. You will receive it during your WIC visits from May to September.
SFMNP: Seniors who are 60 or older and meet the income limits can get this benefit. Checks are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
2024 Income Limits:
- 1 person: Up to $27,861
- 2 people: Up to $37,814
- 3 people: Up to $47,767
- 4 people: Up to $57,720
Eligibility (For Farmers Only)
Only farmers approved by the State can accept FMNP and SFMNP checks. Farmers who only sell produce grown by others or bought from a store cannot accept these checks. To become an approved farmer, fill out the "Eligible Farmer" application form.
How to use your SMNP or FMNP checks
When you receive your checks, you'll get a list of farmers and markets where you can use them. You can also download the FMNP Market Locator app for Apple or Android to find a market or farm stand that accept Senior or WIC PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. Enter your location to find the closest participating vendor, and you’ll see their address, phone number, hours, and directions.