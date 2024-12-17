In Pennsylvania, over 1,160 farmers at 828 farm stands and 88 markets are part of this program. Each participant gets checks to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Seniors get 5 checks worth $10 each, and WIC families get 3 checks worth $10 each.

If you are a senior citizen, you can call your County Aging office to find out when and where you can pick up checks or vouchers. These are given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Click ​here​​​​​ to see if your agency is accepting applications or handing out vouchers in person.

The FMNP season is from June 1 to November 30 each year.

