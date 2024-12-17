Skip to main content

    Join the Farmers & Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

    The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) give WIC families and low-income seniors fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs from local farmers in Pennsylvania.

    Apply for SFMNP

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, over 1,160 farmers at 828 farm stands and 88 markets are part of this program. Each participant gets checks to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Seniors get 5 checks worth $10 each, and WIC families get 3 checks worth $10 each.

    If you are a senior citizen, you can call your County Aging office to find out when and where you can pick up checks or vouchers. These are given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Click ​here​​​​​ to see if your agency is accepting applications or handing out vouchers in person.

    The FMNP season is from June 1 to November 30 each year. 

     

     

     

    Eligibility (For Recipients Only)

    FMNP: You must be part of the WIC program to get this benefit. You will receive it during your WIC visits from May to September.

    SFMNP: Seniors who are 60 or older and meet the income limits can get this benefit. Checks are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

    2024 Income Limits:

    • 1 person: Up to $27,861
    • 2 people: Up to $37,814
    • 3 people: Up to $47,767
    • 4 people: Up to $57,720

    Eligibility (For Farmers Only)

    Only farmers approved by the State can accept FMNP and SFMNP checks. Farmers who only sell produce grown by others or bought from a store cannot accept these checks. To become an approved farmer, fill out the "Eligible Farmer" application form.

    How to use your SMNP or FMNP checks

    When you receive your checks, you'll get a list of farmers and markets where you can use them.  You can also download the FMNP Market Locator app for Apple or Android to find a market or farm stand that accept Senior or WIC PA Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. Enter your location to find the closest participating vendor, and you’ll see their address, phone number, hours, and directions. 

    Contact us

    Call us

    If you have any questions, you can call the Bureau of Food Assistance.

    717-787-2940

    Email us

    If you have any questions, you can email the Bureau of Food Assistance.

    RA-Fooddist@pa.gov