Schedule a WoodMobile Event and Tour

There are two steps you need to follow to get a WoodMobile.

1. Send an email to Darrel Showers at dshowers@pa.gov to make sure the date you would like is available. The email should include the following information:

Event name

Date of event

Contact name

Phone number



Email

Any additional information about the event

2. After Darrel Showers responds to your email, submit a formal request by using the Request Form for WoodMobile.