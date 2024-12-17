Schedule a WoodMobile Event and Tour

Overview
The Pennsylvania WoodMobile is a 34-foot trailer, and is available for public events, festivals, school programs and forest-related events. The WoodMobile is a great way for people to learn about the state's forest industry. You can learn about the history of forests, threats like bugs and diseases, and even touch different types of wood. It also shows how forest products are made.
Steps For Requesting a WoodMobile
There are two steps you need to follow to get a WoodMobile.
1. Send an email to Darrel Showers at dshowers@pa.gov to make sure the date you would like is available. The email should include the following information:
- Event name
- Date of event
- Contact name
- Phone number
- Any additional information about the event
2. After Darrel Showers responds to your email, submit a formal request by using the Request Form for WoodMobile.
Additional Guidelines for Scheduling a WoodMobile
The Department of Agriculture decides the WoodMobile schedule based on venue size, location, and other events nearby. Events related to forestry, foliage, woodworking, and agriculture get first priority. Other guidelines for scheduling a WoodMobile include:
- The space must be at least 10' x 60'.
- For indoor events, the minimum height requirement is 11 feet.
- HDC won't cover booth rental or electricity costs. The space needs to be free or provided by a sponsor or arranged by the host organization or venue.
For more information about scheduling, look at the 2025 WoodMobile Schedule.