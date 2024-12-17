Apply for a Consumer Fireworks Facility

Overview
Pennsylvania's newest fireworks law, Act 74 of 2022, controls how consumer fireworks are sold and used. Act 74 says consumer fireworks are:
-
Anything you can see or hear when burned and meets public safety standards.
-
Anything that doesn't include sparklers or toy caps.
Consumer Fireworks FAQs
Fireworks meant for professionals only, like pro grade ones, binary explosives (like Tannerite), or anything not labeled as a consumer grade firework in APA 87-1, 2001 edition. Tannerite is an explosive that is made of two materials that must be mixed in order to become explosive.
You can buy consumer fireworks from facilities that are currently licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. You can sell consumer fireworks online, through mail-order, or other ways. You must go through a licensed facility to pick up your consumer fireworks. Pennsylvania's currently licensed consumer fireworks locations and facilities, can be found on this map.
Anyone who is 18 years old or older may purchase and use consumer fireworks.
A person may not use consumer fireworks:
- On private property or public property, including, streets, parking lots, sidewalks and parks, without the permission of the owner.
- Directed at or from a vehicle or building.
- Directed at another person.
- While the person is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Within 150 feet of a building or vehicle.
- Within 150 feet of an animal housing facility or a fenced area for animals.
- Within 150 to 300 feet from animal housing areas or fenced areas for animals, unless the user of consumer fireworks provides written notice to the owner or manager of those areas at least 72 hours in advance.
The police closest to the area where the incident occurs, may investigate and prosecute the potential illegal activity.