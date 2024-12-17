Apply for the Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant

Overview
The Urban Agriculture INfranstructure Grant Program provides reimbursement grants for applicants who want to improve urban agriculture infrastructure in Pennsylvania.
These grants will build out the infrastructure of urban agriculture by:
- Investing in the system
- Filling gaps
- Encouraging entities to work together
- Finding ways to bring operations to a greater scale
- Overcoming food deserts
- Opening opportunities for people to become social entrepreneurs
.
Additional resources:
How to apply
Applications must be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online application system. Application period is closed as of Friday, September 6, 2024 at 5 pm.
Learn how to apply online on DCED's Single Application information site.
Reporting Requirements
Provide information and between four to 10 photographs about the Urban Ag project and describe the impact of the grant.
Types of grants
We will award two types of grants. These include "microgrants" and "collaboration" grants.
Collaboration grants which demonstrate cooperative or regional efforts which share resources, aggregate agricultural products or producers, promote the sharing of resources among agricultural entities, and support community development.
These applications should include several partners in a project. They have a maximum grant of $50,000, not to exceed 85% of project costs. Applicants will only need to match 15% of the total grant amount.
Eligible & ineligible costs
Here is a list of eligible and ineligible costs. Projects must be located in an urban area for this list of costs to apply.
- Gardening/growing equipment
- Green houses/hoop houses
- Utility connections/off-grid energy or water systems
- Contracted labor/installations
- Harvesting equipment
- Cold storage/temperature control equipment
- Soil remediation
- Soil amendments
- Lighting (for growing only)
- Soil testing
- Site design or planning (contracted)
- Any purchases made outside the contract period
- Wages/stipends
- Vehicles
- Computers, tablets, phones
- Rent
- Utility bills
- Software
- Political contributions
- Land rental or purchase
- Livestock
- Animal feed
- Advertising (That is not located on site)
- Administrative costs
- Ineligible Matching Funds
- All items listed as "Ineligible Costs"
- In kind services