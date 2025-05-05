Apply for the MEB Public-Private Partnership Grant

Apply
Applications accepted between 8:00 am on July 27, 2026 and 11:59 pm on September 18, 2026.
Step 1: Addendum
- Please download the Addendum Form
- Fill out the information.
- Email the completed form to sxenophon@pa.gov
Step 2: Intake Form
- Fill out the form and hit submit.
Please note that this program is contingent on the availability of Federal funding.
Please note, for this funding allocation only, all projects must occur within the EPA’s Most Effective Basin (MEB) geography. Please refer to the eligible counties below to ensure your proposed project is located in an eligible county or eligible portion of a county. Additionally, projects must address the reduction of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution. Projects located outside of the MEB regions will not be considered or reviewed.
- Eligible Counties include:
- Entire County Eligibility
- Adams, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union.
- Partial County Eligibility (To verify eligibility, please use the map to verify your project site is located in the highlighted area of the county).
- Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Chester, Clearfield, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming, and York
- Map of MEB Regions
- Entire County Eligibility
About
The State Conservation Commission (Commission) has received funds from the United States Environmental Protection Agency for Budget Period 2022—2028. Section 117(e) of the Clean Water Act (33 U.S.C. § 1267(e)) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) provide financial and technical assistance for the implementation of best management practices (BMP) on agricultural operations within this Commonwealth's Most Effective Basins (MEB).
The Public-Private Partnership Grant has been designed to encourage greater collaboration between public & private sectors entities to do the following:
- Leverage partner skills, external funding, farmer relationships, and program reach
- Expand and amplify conservation outcomes
Eligibility
- For-profit conservation entities, nonprofit entities, private businesses, corporate businesses, and county conservation districts
- Applications must include at least 1 conservation district and 1 private sector partner (all relevant CDs must at least be notified of projects being proposed in their counties)
Eligible Projects
Ag Conservation practices that reduce nutrient and sediment loss to the environment. A list of eligible practices may be found here.