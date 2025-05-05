Apply for the MEB Public-Private Partnership Grant

Applications accepted between 8:00 am on July 27, 2026 and 11:59 pm on September 18, 2026.

Step 1: Addendum

Please download the Addendum Form

Fill out the information.

Email the completed form to sxenophon@pa.gov

Step 2: Intake Form

Fill out the form and hit submit.

Please note that this program is contingent on the availability of Federal funding.



Please note, for this funding allocation only, all projects must occur within the EPA’s Most Effective Basin (MEB) geography. Please refer to the eligible counties below to ensure your proposed project is located in an eligible county or eligible portion of a county. Additionally, projects must address the reduction of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution. Projects located outside of the MEB regions will not be considered or reviewed.