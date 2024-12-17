Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Certified Poultry Technician License

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture trains and licenses certified poultry technicians (CPTs) to collect poultry samples for testing. Licensed CPTs can appky for compensation from poultry owners after taking samples from poultry. 

    Download the application

    Application process

    The fee for the license is $10. The license will be issued after the you successfully complete the classroom training which includes written and field skills examinations.

    To apply to take the CPT classroom training, you must download and submit an application. Licenses are valid for two years, and expire on December 31st of the second year, unless revoked sooner. Poultry technicians who renew past the renewal date will be required, at minimum, to take a written examination to ensure they are aware of current requirements.

    Please refer to the current version of the CPT User Guide. Printed copies of the CPT User Guide will only be provided upon request at: setzweiler@pa.gov

    Class Schedule

    2025

    February 12, 2025
    “VIRTUAL CLASS”
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

     

    May 2, 2025
    “VIRTUAL CLASS”
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

     

    July 22, 2025
    AGRICULTURE BUILDING – ROOM 309 (“In-Person” Class)
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

     

    November 12, 2025
    “VIRTUAL CLASS”
    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    Contact: Stacy Etzweiler
    setzweiler@pa.gov
    717-783-6897 

     

    Email Stacy Etzweiler or call her at: 717-783-6897 

    Contact us

    If you have questions please contact Stacy Etzweiler.

    Call us

    you can call Stacy at (717) 783-6897.

    Tel: (717) 783-6897

    Email us

    You can email Stacy at setzweiler@pa.gov.

    setzweiler@pa.gov