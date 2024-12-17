Request a Protection Order for Crime Victims

Overview
A protecion order can help keep you and your family safe from being hurt or contacted by someone who has mentally or physically harmed you. Take a look at the different types of protective orders you can get below.
How to File a Protection Order
1
Fill out paperwork at your local courthouse
Find your local court house.
2
Review paperwork with a judge
3
Judge grants or denies temporary order
4
Attend final hearing to obtain final order
Types of Protection Orders
Protection From Abuse Order (PFA)
A Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) is a court order from a judge that helps protect you from someone who is abusing you for up to three years. A PFA makes it illegal for the abuser to contact you or your children. You can get help with filing a PFA, as well as counseling, legal advice, medical help, or safety planning from an advocate in a domestic violence program. All services are private. You can find a domestic violence program in your county by clicking on victim service programs.
Eligibility:
- Anyone 18 years or older.
- Teens or children if they are with a parent, adult household member, or guardian.
Sexual Violence Protection Order (SVPO)
An Sexual Violence Protection Order (SVPO) helps protect victims of sexual violence from further harm or intimidation, even if no criminal charges have been filed. Unlike a PFA, an SVPO does not require a close relationship between the victim and the abuser. You can get help with filing an SVPO and access counseling, legal advice, medical help, or safety planning from an advocate in a rape crisis program. All services are private. You can find a rape crisis program in your county by clicking on victim service programs.
Eligibility:
- Anyone who has experienced sexual violence and is at risk of further harm.
Protection From Intimidation Order (PFI)
A Protection From Intimidation Order (PFI) is for cases of harassment or stalking where the victim is under 18 and the abuser is over 18.
Eligibility:
- Minors (under 18) who are being harassed or stalked by someone 18 or older.
- An adult (like a parent or guardian) must file the PFI for the minor.
- PFIs cannot be filed if both the victim and the abuser are minors or adults, or if a minor is harassing an adult.