Request a Protection Order for Crime Victims

A Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) is a court order from a judge that helps protect you from someone who is abusing you for up to three years. A PFA makes it illegal for the abuser to contact you or your children. You can get help with filing a PFA, as well as counseling, legal advice, medical help, or safety planning from an advocate in a domestic violence program. All services are private. You can find a domestic violence program in your county by clicking on victim service programs.

Eligibility: