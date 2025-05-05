Request a Protection Order for Crime Victims

Overview
A protection order may help keep you and your family safe from being hurt or contacted by someone who has mentally or physically harmed you. Below is a list of the different types of protective orders for which you can petition the court.
How to File a Protection Order
-
1
Fill out paperwork at your local courthouse or domestic violence agency.
- Find your local court house
- Find your local Domestic Violence Agency
-
2
Review paperwork with an advocate or PFA Coordinator.
-
3
Judge grants or denies temporary order.
-
4
Attend final hearing to obtain final order.
Types of Protection from Abuse Orders
Protection from Abuse Order (PFA)
A Protection from Abuse (PFA) Order is a court order issued by a judge to help protect individuals from abuse for a period of up to three years. A PFA makes it illegal for the abuser to contact you or your children to continue with the abuse.
Individuals seeking protection can receive assistance with filing a PFA, as well as access to counseling, legal guidance, medical support, and safety planning through their local Domestic Violence Agency. All services are confidential. To find a Domestic Violence Agency in your county, visit the Victim Service Programs directory.
If you need protection outside of regular business hours, you may qualify for an Emergency PFA. Emergency PFAs are issued after hours by a Magisterial District Judge and remain in effect until the next business day when the Court reopens. Contact your local Domestic Violence Agency for assistance with filing and completing the required paperwork, or use the Victim Service Programs directory to locate an agency near you. For more information, please click here.
A Temporary PFA provides immediate legal protection from abuse, harassment, or threats. Temporary PFAs are reviewed by a judge at the courthouse. In addition to the judge determining if a temporary order should be granted, a hearing will also be scheduled for a date no more than ten (10) business days from the date the Temporary PFA is filed. Find your local court house.
At the final hearing, both the plaintiff (victim) and the defendant (abuser) will have the opportunity to appear before a judge and may be represented by an attorney. The judge will consider testimony and evidence to determine whether to issue a Final PFA. A Final PFA may remain in effect for up to three (3) years.
Sexual Violence Protection Order (SVPO)
A Sexual Violence Protection Order (SVPO) may help protect victims of sexual violence from further harm or intimidation, even if no criminal charges have been filed. Unlike a PFA, an SVPO does not require a close relationship between the victim and the abuser. You can get help with filing an SVPO and access counseling, legal advice, medical help, or safety planning from an advocate in a rape crisis program. All services are private. You can find a rape crisis program in your county by clicking on victim service programs.
- Anyone who has experienced sexual violence and is at risk of further harm.
- A parent or guardian must file on behalf of minor child.
Protection From Intimidation Order (PFI)
A Protection From Intimidation Order (PFI) is for cases of harassment or stalking where the victim is under 18 and the abuser is over 18.
- Minors (under 18) who are being harassed or stalked by someone 18 or older.
- A parent or guardian must file the PFI for the minor.
- PFIs cannot be filed if both the victim and the abuser are minors or adults, or if a minor is harassing an adult.