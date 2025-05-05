Request a Protection Order for Crime Victims

Types of Protection from Abuse Orders

Protection from Abuse Order (PFA)

A Protection from Abuse (PFA) Order is a court order issued by a judge to help protect individuals from abuse for a period of up to three years. A PFA makes it illegal for the abuser to contact you or your children to continue with the abuse.

Individuals seeking protection can receive assistance with filing a PFA, as well as access to counseling, legal guidance, medical support, and safety planning through their local Domestic Violence Agency. All services are confidential. To find a Domestic Violence Agency in your county, visit the Victim Service Programs directory.

Emergency PFA (EPFA) If you need protection outside of regular business hours, you may qualify for an Emergency PFA. Emergency PFAs are issued after hours by a Magisterial District Judge and remain in effect until the next business day when the Court reopens. Contact your local Domestic Violence Agency for assistance with filing and completing the required paperwork, or use the Victim Service Programs directory to locate an agency near you. For more information, please click here.

Temporary PFA A Temporary PFA provides immediate legal protection from abuse, harassment, or threats. Temporary PFAs are reviewed by a judge at the courthouse. In addition to the judge determining if a temporary order should be granted, a hearing will also be scheduled for a date no more than ten (10) business days from the date the Temporary PFA is filed. Find your local court house.

Final PFA At the final hearing, both the plaintiff (victim) and the defendant (abuser) will have the opportunity to appear before a judge and may be represented by an attorney. The judge will consider testimony and evidence to determine whether to issue a Final PFA. A Final PFA may remain in effect for up to three (3) years.