    Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

    Submit a Report of Violence, Harrassment, or Bullying in the School District of Philadelphia to the Office of Safe School Advocate

    If a student or school employee has been bullied, harassed, or hurt, they can report it to the Office of Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA).

    Call OSSA to Report
    Email OSSA to Report

    Overview

    The Office of Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA) helps students and staff who have been hurt by someone while at the School District of Philadelphia or on their way to or from school.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    • If you have been a victim of violence in a school.
    • If you have been harmed and/or feel threatened, harassed or bullied and are at risk of being hurt or injured.​

    • Inform, advise parents/caregivers and advocate for students who have been victimized;
    • Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services;
    • Provide information about the school's disciplinary process and its outcomes;
    • Assist victims in making sure their concerns are heard and their needs are met;
    • Appear at hearings, speak on behalf of victims if requested; and
    ​If you contact OSSA, you will be asked to provide your name and contact information as well as purpose of why you are seeking assistance. 

    Additional Resources

    You are not alone

    The Office of Safe Schools Advocate is here to support you and your family.

    Our location

    School District of Philadelphia Administration Building, 440 N. Broad St. Suite 1183​

    Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ​

               

    I​f you have been hurt physically, emotionally, sexually or financially while on Philadelphia School District property or on the way to or from school, there is help.​​

    You can call us at 1-877-730-6315.

    1-877-730-6315

    You can email us at RA-OSSAPhiladelphia@pa.gov​.

    RA-OSSAPhiladelphia@pa.gov​

    You can call us at 1-215-656-5381​.

    1-215-656-5381​