Submit a Report of Violence, Harrassment, or Bullying in the School District of Philadelphia to the Office of Safe School Advocate

Overview
The Office of Safe Schools Advocate (OSSA) helps students and staff who have been hurt by someone while at the School District of Philadelphia or on their way to or from school.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- If you have been a victim of violence in a school.
- If you have been harmed and/or feel threatened, harassed or bullied and are at risk of being hurt or injured.
- Inform, advise parents/caregivers and advocate for students who have been victimized;
- Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services;
- Provide information about the school's disciplinary process and its outcomes;
- Assist victims in making sure their concerns are heard and their needs are met;
- Appear at hearings, speak on behalf of victims if requested; and
- Provide assistance and advice on available victim support services.
If you contact OSSA, you will be asked to provide your name and contact information as well as purpose of why you are seeking assistance.
Additional Resources
- Office of School Safety
- Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities
- Bullying and Harassment
- File a report with the Philadelphia School District online
- Bullying Hotline: (215) 400-SAFE (7233)
Our location
School District of Philadelphia Administration Building, 440 N. Broad St. Suite 1183
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Video Resources for Students, Parents, and School Staff
Contact us
If you have been hurt physically, emotionally, sexually or financially while on Philadelphia School District property or on the way to or from school, there is help.