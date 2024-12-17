Submit a Death in Custody Report

Overview

The Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013 requires state administering agencies (PCCD) to report the deaths of persons in the custody of state prisons, local jails, and during the process of arrest to the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).

A reportable death is defined as "the death of any person who is detained, under arrest, or is in the process of being arrested, is en route to be incarcerated, or is incarcerated at a municipal or county jail, State prison, State-run boot camp prison, boot camp prison that is contracted out by the State, any State or local contract facility, or other local or State correctional facility (including any juvenile facility)." Public Law No: 113-242 (12/18/2014).