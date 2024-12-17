The .gov means its official.

Overview
The County Probation and Parole Officers' Firearm Education and Training Subcommittee commits to:
- Provide quality firearms education and training to county probation and parole departments in Pennsylvania.
- Improve the probation and parole officers’ knowledge and competence with firearms.
- Enhance the safety and security of the citizens in Pennsylvania.
Forms & Publications
Form 01: Commission Range Safety Certification (pdf)
Form 02: Commission Firing Range Penalty Points (pdf)
Form 03: Commission Basic Training Program Equipment Requirements (pdf)
Form 05: Weapon Declaration (pdf)
Form 06: Revolver Questionnaire (pdf)
Form 07: Emergency Incident Response Plan (pdf)
Form 08: Basic Training Weapon Type and Serial Number (pdf)
Form 09: Weapon Questionnaire Notice (pdf)
Form 10: Basic Training Lane Assignments (pdf)
Form 12: Classroom Attendance (pdf)
Form 19b: In-house Basic Procedures (pdf)
Form 21: Range Qualification Score Sheet (pdf)
Form 23: Training Evaluation (pdf)
Form 27: Training Injury Report (pdf)
Form 28: Instructor Complaint (pdf)
Form 33: DROR Evaluation Form (pdf)
Form 34: DROR Procedures and Instructions (pdf)
Score Sheet 5-shot (pdf)
Score Sheet 6-shot (pdf)
70-Question Test Score Conversion Table (pdf)
70-Question Test Answer Sheet (pdf)
Fingerprint Instructions (pdf)
Form 19c: In-house In-service Procedures (pdf)
Form 23A: Force Response Training Evaluation (pdf)
Form 25: Force Response Training Participant Acknowledgement and Release (pdf)
Fiscal Year 2017-2018 (pdf)
Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (pdf)
Fiscal Year 2013-2014 (pdf)
Fiscal Year 2012-2013 (pdf)
For older FET Annual Reports please reach out to PCCD.
Firearm Education & Training Classes
Basic Firearms Training
|BTA Number
|FCTMS Event ID
|Classroom Instruction Dates
|Range Instruction Date
|113th BTA
|BACCOMM082
|April 16 - April 19, 2024
|
Range A: April 29 - May 3, 2024
Range B: May 6 - 10, 2024
|114th BTA
|BACCOMM083
|May 28 - 31, 2024
|
Range A: June 3 - 7, 2024
Range B: June 10 - 14, 2024
|115th BTA
|BACCOMM084
|September 3 - 6, 2024
|
Range A: Sept 9 - 13, 2024
Range B: Sept 16 - 20, 2024
|116th BTA
|BACCOMM085
|September 24 - 27, 2024
|
Range A:Sept. 30 - Oct. 4, 2024
Range B: October 7 - 11, 2024
Classroom instruction will be held at the PCCD building in Harrisburg unless otherwise indicated. Range instruction will be held at the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association.
The County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program for county probation and parole officers is designed to satisfy the requirements of Pennsylvania 61 P.S.§ 309.1. The program is presented over seven days and is approximately 49 hours in length. Included in the program are topics on officer’s authority, jurisdiction and use of force, firearm safety, introduction to firearms and shooting fundamentals. The major portion of the program is hands-on skills development on the firing range, providing a minimum of 31 hours of instruction.
Officers attending the program must successfully complete a written examination during the classroom portion of the training and successfully shoot the Commission’s Qualification Course of Fire. The 70-question written examination is administered on the last day of classroom training. Officers must achieve a minimum score of 80% to continue in the program.
On the final day of the range portion of the training, officers must achieve the minimum qualifying score of 75% on the Qualification Course of Fire. Officers will be given a second attempt at the Qualification Course of Fire, if required. At the conclusion of each day, daily range activity reports are completed by range instructors for each officer. These daily evaluations detail the officer’s progress and are the basis for the firearms instructor’s final recommendation to certify each officer.
In addition to the classroom instruction and range activities, students are also required to complete several short homework assignments which reinforce or enhance the information presented in class or on the firearms range.
The student workbook is designed to assist the student in organizing and acquiring the information presented during training. The information contained in the workbook is intended to briefly summarize the information presented in class. The workbook also contains a description of student equipment requirements, a description of the Qualification Course of Fire, the homework assignments, and appendices with material for reference or further reading. The workbook is not intended to replace the student’s attention to and participation in class activities, nor is it intended to replace the student’s own notes.
Students should remain aware of the fact that the program is a basic course of instruction on firearms and the qualification standards are those judged to be the minimum necessary for a county probation or parole officer to carry a firearm in the course of their duties. The program is not a tactical firearms training course. Officers completing this course are strongly recommended to continue their training beyond the basic level through programs provided by their employer, on their own, or with other agencies which include tactical skills development, and practical judgment and decision-making skills.
The program is provided for all counties in the Commonwealth and, as such, may not directly reflect the policies, practices and procedures of any one agency or county. Should any conflicts arise between the procedures, practices, and policies suggested, recommended, or employed as examples in this training or interpretations of law, and those of the officer’s employing agency or county or court, the officer is directed to consult with his or her chief probation officer, other agency administrators, county solicitor, or president judge.
Critical Incident/Report Writing
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Organization
Course 2 is organized into a classroom training presentation over an 8-hour period. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, and handout materials. A lead instructor will present the instruction.
|
Class Type
|
Hours
|
Time
|
Classroom Presentation
|
4.0
|
0800 - 1200
|
Meal Period
|
1.0
|
1200 - 1300
|
Classroom Presentation
|
4.0
|
1300 - 1700
Critical Incident/Report Writing (Course 2) was approved for inclusion in the Advanced Training Curriculum by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (Commission) on May 17, 2005 as an advanced, in-service training course. The curriculum was approved in modified form as an advanced, in-service training course on November 25, 2008. The course offers information on defining and recognizing a critical incident and how to react to one in the interest of preserving the health of the officer and his family.
Participants:
- Explore the impact of a critical incident on an officer’s life
- Identify the acute and delayed reactions to critical stress
- Recognize the potential for Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome
- Review confidentiality, legal and denial concerns of the officer that may inhibit their ability to deal with a critical incident
- Identify support activities that can serve to mitigate the negative effects of a critical incident
- Review key concerns in preparing critical incident reports
The pre-requisite for participation in this in-service training course is successful completion of the County Probation and Parole Officers' Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will be able to:
- Be familiar with the components of a critical incident and how it can affect you.
- Understand how to generate a great critical incident report.
Course 2 is graded on a test, where an officer has to score at least 70 percent to pass. To receive credit, participants must attend the complete course.
Officer Survival Mindset, Cover and Concealment Immediate Action Drills
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 3 is organized into two components. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, handout materials, and an examination. The exercises will be monitored only by Certified Firearms Instructors at a ratio of 5 students to 1 instructor. A lead/Master Instructor will supervise the range.
|Class Title
|Type
|Hours
|Officer Survival Mindset Lecture
|Lecture
|2.0
|Cover and Concealment
|
|Immediate Action Drills/Range Exercises
|Range | Drills
|6.0
Wounded Officer Survival Tactics (Course 4) was approved, as an amended curriculum, for inclusion in the in-service Advanced Training Curriculum by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (FETC) on September 26, 2006. This course explores one-handed clearing and re-loading techniques and a positive attitude for the safety and survival of probation and parole officers in the performance of their duties.
The prerequisite for participation in this in-service training course is the successful completion of the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will be able to:
- Understand the basic legal issues involved with the use of force.
- Discuss the stresses involved in being injured by an offender/suspect.
- Explain and demonstrate several ways of reloading and clearing a firearm with one hand.
Course 4 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must:
- Pass a written test on the classroom material with a minimum score of 70% correct.
- Satisfactorily complete the practical exercises.
- All officers must complete an FETC Form 41 (Course 4 Safety Acknowledgement) prior to participating in any practical exercises.
- NO LIVE AMMUNITION IS TO BE BROUGHT TO THE TRAINING SITE.
- Eye protection, while recommended, is optional while participating in practical exercises.
- Dummy ammunition will be provided for participation in practical exercises.
All testing materials must be returned to the instructor at the end of the examination period. Theft of examination materials or cheating on examinations will be grounds for immediate dismissal from, and failure of, the course.
Cheating is defined as copying from another person’s examination, theft of testing materials, removal of testing materials from the classroom, using testing materials obtained by another individual, or providing answers to, receiving answers from, or giving assistance to another person during any phase of the examination or testing process. All testing materials must be returned to the instructor at the end of the examination period.
Wounded Officer Survival Tactics
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 4 is organized into two components over an 8-hour period. The class has a maximum enrollment size of 24 students. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, and handout materials. Practical exercises will consist of one-handed clearing and re-loading drills, conducted with dummy ammunition, and be monitored and facilitated by Certified Firearms Instructors at a ratio of 4 students to 1 instructor. A Lead Instructor will present the instruction, lead and supervise the drills.
|Class Title
|Type
|Hours
|Time
|Classroom Presentation
|Classroom
|3.0
|0800 - 1100
|Lunch
|
|1.0
|1100 - 1200
|Practical Exercises
|Practice
|5.0
|1200 - 1700
Officer Survival Mindset, Cover and Concealment, and Immediate Action Drills (Course 3) was approved, as an amended curriculum, for inclusion in the in-service Advanced Training Curriculum by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (Commission) on November 16, 2004.
This course explores the value and benefits of a positive Mindset for the safety and survival of Probation and Parole Officers in dangerous circumstances, reviews the basic principles of marksmanship and weapon handling skills, provides instruction in tactical movement to cover and concealment as well as immediate actions to clear malfunctioning handguns.
The prerequisite for participation in this in-service training course is the successful completion of the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will be able to:
- Understand and appreciate the necessity of a proper mindset as it relates to survival of deadly force confrontations.
- Understand and appreciate the impact of a proper mindset as it relates to surviving a critical incident.
- Discuss and understand shooting under real life as opposed to range conditions.
- Demonstrate proper fundamentals in tactically handling a handgun.
- Demonstrate the proper use of available cover and concealment while firing a handgun.
- Demonstrate safe and proper weapon handling at all times without any major safety violations.
- Demonstrate the ability to draw, fire, reload, and clear a weapon malfunction by performing a successful immediate action/malfunction clearance drill.
Course 3 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must:
- Pass a written test on the classroom material with a minimum score of 70% correct.
- Satisfactorily complete the range exercises.
Officers failing the written test are not eligible to participate in the range exercises. Failing officers may be afforded one immediate retest opportunity.
Upon re-examination, an officer who fails to meet the minimum standards for passing will fail the course and be dismissed from training. Officers may be permitted to re-attend the course at a later date.
Force Response Training
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 5 is organized into 2 components covering 16 hours over 3 days. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, and handout materials. Practical exercise scenarios are conducted on days 2 and 3.
|Class Type
|Type
|Hours
|Day 1
|Classroom Instruction and Discussion
|Classroom
|4.0
|Day 2 and Day 3
|Practical Exercise Scenarios
|Range
|12.0
Force Response Training (Course 5) was approved, as an amended curriculum, for inclusion in the in-service Advanced Training Curriculum by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (FETC) on July 13, 2004. The name of the course was officially changed on March 14, 2019.
This course is designed to help prepare parole officers for real world situations and to validate current training. The training covers officer safety issues relating to use of force decision-making, building approaches, door approaches, entries, tactics, team movement, and the proper use of safety equipment.
The practical exercise or drill phase of Force Response Training consists of a variety of scenarios involving officer-students and role players. These scenarios reinforce the lecture material and are designed to provide realistic training that will apply the officers’ knowledge and use of training, skills, and tactics.
The prerequisite for participation in this in-service training course is successful completion of the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (FETC Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will have received instruction and participated in practical exercises designed to provide experience in:
- Use of force
- Building/door approaches
- Entry techniques
- Individual and team tactics and movement
- Search techniques
- Proper use of safety equipment
The Commission will provide Force Response Training approved head, face, and neck protection (if needed). Because of the number and type of Force Response Training weapons the Commission has available, some participants may be using a different type of pistol than they normally carry on duty. All participants must wear clothing that covers all exposed skin areas. Participants will need to bring the following:
- Long sleeve shirt
- Loose fitting pants
- Appropriate foot wear or boots
- Duty style or Kevlar Gloves (optional)
- Mode of carry (duty belt or a belt at least 1 inch wide)
- All duty gear normally worn (including flashlight and holster)
- Bullet-resistant vest (if one is used on duty)
- Groin protection to be worn under clothing
Marking cartridges may stain clothing. Clothing worn by participants should be suitable for this type of activity.
FETC Course 5 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must:
- Pass a written test on the classroom material with a minimum score of 70% correct.
- Satisfactorily complete the practical exercises.
- All practical exercise or “range” operations must adhere to local operational safety standards without exception. Failure or refusal to wear required safety equipment will preclude participation.
- In addition to any forms required by the facility host, all officers and instructors must complete FETC Form 25 (Force Response Training Participant Acknowledgement and Release) and FETC Form 26 (Force Response Training Safety Certification) prior to participating in the course.
LASER SHOT® - Deadly Force Response and Decision Making
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 6 is organized into two components over an 8-hour period. The class has a maximum enrollment size of 12 students. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, and handout materials.
Practical exercises will consist of participation in varying shoot and no-shoot scenarios utilizing the LASER SHOT® Training System, and be monitored and facilitated by Certified Firearms Instructors at a ratio of 12 students to 3 instructors. A Lead Instructor will present the instruction, lead, and supervise the scenarios.
The class has two, six-person sections. Section A will be presented the Power Point lecture while Section B participates in the Laser Shot® scenarios. After a lunch break, the sections will switch and Section A will participate in the Laser Shot® scenarios while Section B will attend the Power Point lecture.
|Section A
|Class Title
|Type
|Hours
|Time
|Classroom Presentation
|Classroom
|4.0
|0800 - 1200
|Lunch
|
|1.0
|1200 - 1300
|Practical Exercises
|Practice
|4.0
|1300 - 1700
|Section B
|
|
|
|Class Title
|Type
|Hours
|Time
|Practical Exercises
|Practice
|4.0
|0800 - 1200
|Lunch
|
|1.0
|1200 - 1300
|Classroom Presentation
|Classroom
|4.0
|1300 - 1700
Deadly Force Response and Decision Making - LASER SHOT® (Course 6) was approved, as an amended curriculum, for inclusion in the in-service Advanced Training Curriculum by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (FETC) on April 15, 2008. This course explores judgment and decision making in shoot and no-shoot scenarios for the safety and survival of Probation and Parole Officers in the performance of their duties.
The prerequisite for participation in this in-service training course is the successful completion of the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will be able to:
- Understand the basic legal issues involved with the use of force.
- Discuss the stresses involved in deadly force scenarios.
- Explain and demonstrate proper use of force responses to varying scenarios.
FETC Course 5 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must:
- Pass a written test on the classroom material with a minimum score of 70% correct.
- Satisfactorily complete the practical exercises.
Officers are expected to attend classes and to actively participate. Persistent lack of participation may constitute unsatisfactory performance and could result in dismissal for unacceptable student conduct. Officers must attend the course in its entirety. No absences from the training course will be permitted.
NO WEAPONS OR LIVE AMMUNITION ARE TO BE BROUGHT TO THE TRAINING SITE.
Academic Integrity and Student Conduct
When used, all testing materials must be returned to the instructor at the end of the examination period. Theft of examination materials or cheating on examinations will be grounds for immediate dismissal from and failure of the course. Cheating is defined as copying from another person’s examination, theft of testing materials, removal of testing materials from the classroom, using testing materials obtained by another individual, or providing answers to, receiving answers from, or giving assistance to another person during any phase of the examination or testing process.
Weapon Control / Weapon Retention and Disarming
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 7 is organized into two components covering eight hours. The class has a maximum enrollment size of 18 students. Classroom time will include lecture, discussion, demonstration, and handout materials. Practical exercises will consist of retention and disarming drills, and be monitored and facilitated by Certified Firearms Instructors at a ratio of six (6) students to one (1) instructor. A Lead Instructor will present the instruction, lead and supervise the drills.
|Class Title
|Type
|Hours
|Time
|Classroom Presentation
|Classroom
|2.0
|0800 - 1000
|Practical Exercises
|Practice
|2.0
|1000 - 1200
|Meal Period
|Lunch
|1.0
|1200 - 1300
|Practical Exercises
|Practice
|4.0
|1300 - 1700
Weapon Control/Weapon Retention and Disarming (Course 7) was approved for inclusion in the in-service advanced training program by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission on March 24, 2011. This course explores legal issues, mindset issues, and practical skills with regard to weapon retention and disarming techniques.
The prerequisite for this in-service training course is the successful completion of the County Probation & Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Program (Course 1).
Upon completion of the training, participating officers will be able to:
- Understand the legal issues involved with the use of deadly force.
- Understand and demonstrate the physical skills and mental preparation needed to survive a weapon retention or disarming encounter.
- Understand and identify the physiological aspects the body may encounter during a weapon retention or disarming event.
- Identify the four weapon retention survival strategies.
- Identify the four principles of weapon retention.
- Identify the four issues that will assist officers in mentally preparing for a disarming encounter.
- Explain and demonstrate several weapon retention techniques and disarming procedures.
Course 7 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must:
- Pass a written test on the classroom material with a minimum score of 70% correct.
- Satisfactorily complete the practical exercises.
Officers failing the written test are not eligible to participate in the practical exercises. Failing officers may be afforded one immediate retest opportunity. Upon re-examination, an officer who fails to meet the minimum standards for passing will fail the course and be dismissed from training. Officers may be permitted to re-attend the course at a later date.
Advanced Fundamentals of Handgun Marksmanship
This course is a continuing education/in-service course offered by the Commission. After completing a Basic Firearms Training course in the first year, officers must take an in-service/continuing education course starting the next calendar year to remain certified to carry a firearm, unless a petition/waiver is filed or the requirement is approved by the Commission.
Course Organization
Course 8 is organized into two components covering seven hours: administrative tasks and range exercises. The class has a maximum enrollment of 18 students. Range exercises will be monitored only by Certified Firearms Instructors at a ratio of four students to one instructor. A Lead/Master Instructor will lead and supervise the range.
|Component
|Hours
|Time
|Administrative Tasks
|1.0
|0800 - 0900
|Range
|3.0
|0900 - 1200
|Meal Period
|1.0
|1200 - 1300
|Range
|3.0
|1300 - 1600
Advanced Fundamentals of Handgun Marksmanship (Course 8) was approved, as a curriculum, for inclusion in the in-service advanced training program by the County Probation and Parole Officers’ Firearm Education and Training Commission (the Commission) on January 23, 2014. This course more deeply explores the fundamentals of handgun marksmanship by incorporating drills and techniques to enhance an officer’s ability to deliver an accurate shot(s) during a deadly force encounter.
The prerequisite for this in-service training course is the successful completion of the County Probation & Parole Officers’ Education and Training Commission Basic Firearms Training Academy.
- Understand how each fundamental of handgun marksmanship (Stance, Grip, Sight Alignment, Sight Picture, Trigger Squeeze, and Follow-through) affects shot/round placement.
- Demonstrate safe and proper weapon handling at all times without any major safety violations.
- Demonstrate the ability to shoot from all platforms/stances including standing, kneeling and prone.
- Demonstrate the ability to draw, fire, reload and clear a weapon malfunction by performing a successful immediate action/malfunction clearance drill.
- Understand how the drills are applicable and affect the cognitive process as they relate to the officer’s survival in a deadly force encounter.
Course 8 is graded as PASS/FAIL. To receive credit, participants must attend and complete the course.
- All officers and instructors must complete an FETC Form 1 (Commission Range Safety Rules Certification) prior to participating in any range exercises.
- Officers will shoot a total of 262 rounds for range exercises (actual round count may vary if remediation is required or optional drills are performed).
- Ammunition used for range exercises must be factory-new ammunition. Reloaded ammunition is not authorized for use.
- All range operations must adhere to the local range safety standards without exception.
- Provided there is sufficient time and ammunition, the Range Master may elect to repeat any of the drills.
- All officers must comply with the Commission’s Officer Equipment Requirements.
- Completed forms for each attending officer and instructor will be returned to the Commission for filing.
Information For Instructors
Effective: September 19, 2012
MOTION 1209.07: Motion made by Commissioner Arnell that a CFI and MI cannot armor weapons during any commission training event. Commissioner Schlechter seconded the motion and it was passed by a unanimous voice vote.
It is the commission's intent that work attire should complement an environment that reflects an efficient, orderly, and professionally operated organization.
Appropriate classroom attire includes:
- Men: Sport coats, blazers and suits; slacks, chinos, tactical pants, or Dockers; Polo shirts with collars; Oxford button-down shirts; sweaters or cardigans; and, loafers, dress shoes, or a tactical type boot or shoe.
- Women: Slacks, chinos, or tactical pants; Polo shirts or dress blouses; Oxford button-down shirts; culottes, skirts, or splint skirts; dresses or suits; loaders, dress shoes, or a tactical type boot or shoe; and, sweaters.
Appropriate Basic Range attire
Red commission range instructor t-shirt; 511-style tactical pants; and, tactical type boot or shoe.
Appropriate In-Service Range/Practical Exercise/ SIMUNITION ®
Commission range or other Instructor t-shirt; commission issued Polo shirts with collars or other Instructor Polo shirts; 511-style tactical pants; and, tactical type boot or shoe.
Unacceptable Attire
Plain or pocket T-shirts; cutoffs; T-shirt with logos; athletic wear; blue denim jeans; Spandex or Lycra such as bike shorts; tennis shoes; tank tops, tube tops, or halter tops with spaghetti straps; deck shoes; underwear as outerwear; beach wear; midriff length tops; provocative attire; off-the-shoulder tops; and, workout clothes or shoes.
Enforcement
This policy will be administered according to the following action steps:
- If questionable attire is worn in the classroom, commission staff or an individual designated by the commission will hold a personal, private discussion with the instructor to advice them regarding the inappropriateness of the attire.
- If an obvious policy violation occurs, commission staff or an individual designated by the commission will hold a private discussion with the instructor and ask the instructor to change his/her attire immediately.
- Repeated policy violators will result in a disciplinary action, up to and including revocation of CFI status by the commission.
Additional Information
Psychological Screening
The commission is investigating whether, without a psychological screening, we will train officers. Until a decision is reached the commission HIGHLY RECOMMENDS that: Officers carrying a firearm undergo a psychological screening; departments receive JNET notifications on armed officers; if there is a JNET hit, the officer not be permitted to carry until there is a final disposition.
Weapon Discharge Policy / Procedure (pdf)
Reimbursement Motions
MOTION 1403:02: Commissioner Shurtleff made a motion to do away with reimbursements for Basic Training for the parole and probation officers. Commissioner Schlechter seconded the motion and it was passed by a unanimous voice vote.
MOTION 1301:03: Commissioner Yarnell made a motion that the Commission no longer reimburse travel expenses for those attending the train-the-trainers. Commissioner Schlechter seconded the motion and it was passed by a unanimous voice vote.
Instructions for Instructors
If an instructor is planning to help with a Commission run Basic Training Academy and plan on spending the night, or simply seeking reimbursements for gas or meals a BCPO – 3310 form must be filled out prior to the event taking place so reimbursements can be properly distributed. The BCPO – 3310 form is simply a form that provides you with an employee number so the commonwealth can successfully reimburse you. The form only has to be filled out on your first trip, any time after that your information is already on file.
If an instructor is planning to spend the night at a hotel through the Commission, you will be provided with a REV-1220 tax exemption form ahead of time. When checking into the hotel you must provide them with the REV-1220 tax exemption form. If not it could cause problems, which include but are not limited to, paying out of pocket by the instructor.
When an instructor is checking out of the hotel they must first check their receipt and make sure the last four digits of the lodging card is on the receipt. If not, it will delay the reimbursement process since it can take a while to access the proper receipts. Always hand in your hotel receipt with the lodging card number on it since it is needed for the reimbursement process.
When assisting with a Commission run Basic Training Academy, each instructor has the option to use a rental car provided by FETC. If that’s the case, they will be reimbursed for the gasoline placed into the rental car as long as a receipt is provided. If not, then a travel form will be filled out and if it shows that is cheaper to have a rental car over the standard gas rate (.52 per mile) you will be issued the “other car available rate” (.17 per mile) per state policy. (As of 2017)
Be advised, when traveling and seeking mileage reimbursement you will only be reimbursed for the shortest distance of the trip based off of Google Maps distance map. For example, if the route you take is 125 miles, but a different route would have you travel 100 miles, you will be reimbursed for the route that was 100 miles.
When collecting receipts for food an instructor should make sure each receipt is itemized. If it is not an itemized receipt one should be requested and if the restaurant still can’t provide one a missing receipt form will eventually have to be filled out. Instructors should be advised that it will further delay the reimbursement process. It is highly recommended to have each receipt itemized before handing them in. If you can’t gain an itemized receipt no matter what, please write down what you had so that the missing receipt form can be already filled out upon returning it for your signature. FETC recommends that you check the date and time on each receipt to make sure they are accurate. Mistakes happen and FETC would not like an instructor to have to deal with the result of a wrong receipt.
Instructors can also only pay for their own meal. If a second meal is placed on a single receipt it will not be reimbursed. If an appetizer is ordered for the table it will be split on the bill and you will only get reimbursed for your portion. Also, alcohol is not reimbursed. If it is on the bill it will delay the reimbursement process since it will have to be redacted from the bill and the new tax will have to be calculated. Also, tips may not exceed 20%. If they do they will have to be altered to read 20% and you will not be reimbursed the difference.
A travel form will be provided to instructors prior to their trip and should be filled out and returned with the rest of the receipts. On that travel form is a place where the instructor writes down when they started their trip. That time dictates the reimbursement day. For example, say the instructor left for their hotel on August 2nd at 5pm. Their trip would then start at that exact time as well as their reimbursement clock. The reimbursement clock day would run from 5pm – 5 pm. So receipts that read August 3rd at 1:20pm would be placed on the August 2nd day. If a receipt would read August 3rd 7:10pm it would be placed on the August 3rd day.
For meal reimbursement rates, each town and city in Pennsylvania is given different rates that change through the year. Some place an instructor travels to could be up to 40 per day and another place could be up to 64 per day. If you go over your rate for a day you will not be reimbursed the amount you went over. For example, if the per diem rate is 40 per day and an instructor ends up spending 46 on that day, they won’t be reimbursed that extra 6 dollars. If you would like to know the rate prior to the travel date please contact FETC.
When waiting for reimbursement, please remember that FETC is just the first step when it comes to the process. On average, it takes around a month to a month and a half to travel all through the proper channels. If you ever have a question don’t hesitate to contact FETC and they will be glad to help.
For other references, please refer to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Travel Policy (pdf) or the Commonwealth Travel Procedures Manual (pdf).