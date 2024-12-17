Register for Constables' Education and Training

Overview
The Commission on Crime and Delinquency trains and certifies constables and their deputies in Pennsylvania. It does this through its Bureau of Training Services.
Training includes basic and firearms education. It leads to certification to perform judicial duties and receive payment.
You must complete annual continuing education training to maintain certification.
Training
Basic Training Class Cost: $1,125.00
Basic Training Class Dates:
SW01BT24: February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2024
NW01BT24: August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2024
All newly elected constables or appointed deputy constables are required, under Act 49-2009 §7142(a) to attend and successfully complete Basic Training in order to perform judicial duties and be paid. Constables and appointed deputy constables must be registered with PCCD (by going to: PCCD CCETS Login (pa.gov) and "Register as a New Keystone Login User"). A copy of your election certificate or appointment order must be forwarded to the Program to approve your registration. You cannot attend Basic Training without your registration being approved.
Prior to Program Staff enrolling you into the 80-Hour Basic Training Course, payment (made payable to PCCD), an enrollment form, and a signed Statement of Understanding for the PA Constables' Training Code of Conduct (if not completed online) must be submitted to:
PCCD
BTS-Constables' Program
PO Box 1167
Harrisburg, PA 17108-1167
Refer to Title 37 Law, Chapter 431, for regulations relating to the certification of constables and deputy constables. To successfully complete Basic Training, an individual must attend and participate in all training as scheduled during the same training year, achieve a passing score of at least 70% on each written examination administered during the Course, and successfully demonstrate practical skills during each proficiency examination. Constables and deputy constables are tested in each of the subjects listed below. An individual who receives less than 70% on any written exam will have only one opportunity to re-test in that subject. If an individual fails the re-test, that individual has failed the Basic Training Course and will not be certified by the Board.
Basic Training will consist of instruction in the following subjects: Role of the Constable in the Justice System, Professional Development, Civil Law and Process, Criminal Law and Process, Use of Force, Mechanics of Arrest, Defensive Tactics, Prisoner Transport and Custody, Court Security, Crisis Intervention, Management of Aggressive Behavior (MOAB), Expandable Baton, and Oleoresin Capsicum (OC).
This block of instruction provides an overview of the evolutionary development of the constable in Pennsylvania. It clarifies the constable's legal responsibilities, as well as identifying civil liability issues that may affect the office of the constable. In addition, constables are presented with a working knowledge of the Pennsylvania justice system. This Course includes a written examination.
Formal communications are an important skill in any profession. Given the position of the constable in Pennsylvania's judicial system it is especially important for constables to understand the importance of formal communications and how it impacts their day-to-day operations. The Course includes an introduction to basic interview skills along with the basic principles of report writing. This Course includes a written examination.
This Course was developed to facilitate constables' understanding of the issues of professional conduct and how they impact their day-to-day operations. The Course presents an introduction to the development of moral standards and the importance of ethics for constables. Other specific areas that are discussed include individual responsibility and standards, relationships with the community and cultural diversity. This Course includes a written examination.
This instruction focuses on many of the constable's duties in the area of civil procedure, including service of process. The topic considers procedural rules that are applicable throughout the Commonwealth under Title 246, Minor Court Civil Rules, while directing constables to be cognizant of local rules and customs. Specific emphasis is placed on the citation of rules of Chapters 200, 300, 400, 500, 800, and 1200. Additionally, Title 42. Chapter 62A. Protection of Victims of Sexual Violence or Intimidation (Act 25 of 2014, which became effective July 1, 2015) will be reviewed. This Course includes a written examination.
This Course introduces constables to the history and development of criminal law in Pennsylvania. Constables' specific duties within the criminal process are highlighted, as well as their authority and responsibilities in the areas of arrest, accountability for property and monies, and the most current law dealing with constable authority. This Course includes a written examination.
This training provides the constable with working knowledge in the areas of both lethal and non-lethal use of force. Recent case law pertinent to use-of-force issues is presented. This Course includes a written examination.
This Course is designed to provide the constable with proper techniques for the arrest of compliant and noncompliant persons. These techniques utilize subject control holds and takedowns and direct the constable to perform the arrest from a position of advantage. The constable will be provided proper handcuffing and searching techniques for compliant and non-compliant individuals. This Course includes a written examination.
This 10-hour and 30-minute block of instruction presents the constable with techniques for self-defense against armed and unarmed attackers. The defensive techniques presented include basic patterns of movement, reactionary gap/interview stance, ground fighting (offensive and defensive), arm locks, defense against gun disarms, blocking techniques, hand and arm striking skills, and kicking skills. Constables must come prepared for physical activity and dressed appropriately. In addition, this session provides the constable with techniques for retaining the holstered handgun from attack. These techniques will also provide the constable with the ability to prevent attacks on his/her holstered handgun. Each constable must demonstrate a working knowledge of each technique. The constable must supply his/her duty belt and holster. This Course includes a written examination.
This Course provides Pennsylvania's constables with the procedures to properly handle prisoners in correctional facilities, in the transport vehicle or van, during movement, and throughout escort into court. The training also addresses numerous variables of prisoner transport, including constable safety, prisoner movement preparations, proper control and restraint, and special considerations such as pregnant or suicidal prisoners. The Course includes discussion on movement and transportation issues based on several actual incidents that have occurred throughout the United States. This segment provides constables with actions and precautions that they can employ to reduce the possibility that a prisoner will escape their custody or that a problem will occur during transport. This Course includes a written examination.
This block of instruction provides an overview for the constable's role in courtroom security. The constable will review the preliminary aspects of security to heighten his/her awareness of the potential problems that may arise in the courtroom. Issues to be discussed will include but are not limited to threatening behavior, searches, evaluation techniques, as well as responding to emergencies. This Course includes a written examination.
This course provides the constable with a review of how to de-escalate high-stress incidents that have the potential to evolve into a life-threatening situation. Emphasis is placed on understanding the signs of aggression including interpreting body language as well as the recognition of other behavioral signals, so that the constable may be able to avoid potential harm to themselves or others. The Course also discusses the advantage of developing and maintaining acute listening skills as they relate to possible confrontational situations and de-escalation. This Course includes a written examination.
This 4-hour block of instruction covers the practical applications of Oleoresin Capsicum (pepper) spray. The class is divided into lectures and practical exercises. Lectures cover the characteristics, effects, proper usage, and decontamination of OC spray, as well as a review of the use-of-force continuum. Practical exercises review proper carrying and drawing techniques, body positioning, proxemics, patterns of movement, and spraying. Scenarios cover spraying a combative subject in a variety of settings, including single-constable, contact/cover, and constable-down situations. This Course includes a written exam.
This course adds four subject-control techniques to the Monadnock Expandable Baton (MEB) Basic and is presented in a 4-hour block of instruction. Successful completion of the instruction provides the constable with certiﬁcation from the Monadnock Police Training Council, Inc. Constables demonstrate their baton carries, blocks, strikes, and retention techniques. They also demonstrate subject-control techniques, including baton arm locks, escorts, and handcuffing techniques. Constables are able to discuss use of force issues and the Monadnock Baton Chart. This Course includes a written exam.
MOAB presents principles, techniques, and skills for recognizing, reducing and managing violent and aggressive behavior. The program also provides humane and compassionate methods for dealing with aggressive behavior. This Course includes a written exam.
Continuing Education Class Cost (Failures and No-Shows):
$210.00 ($10.50/hour $42.00/4-hour block of instruction)
Constables and deputy constables must successfully complete the 20-Hour Continuing Education Course in 2024 to renew their certifications for 2025. Based upon successful completion of Continuing Education by November 15, 2024, constables and deputy constables will be issued certification cards in December 2024, which will indicate certification for 2025.
This block of instruction provides an overview of the constable's role in courtroom security. The constable will review the preliminary aspects of security to heighten his or her awareness of the potential problems that may arise in the courtroom. Issues to be discussed will include threatening behavior, searches, evaluation techniques, communications with other constables, officers bringing defendants into the court, and responding to emergencies. This course will consist of hands on training and scenarios as well as a written examination.
This course uses a small arms simulator's (Laser Shot) judgmental video-based scenario capabilities to provide constables with the ability to engage in a series of vignettes to reinforce their use of force decision-making skills. The course includes a review of relevant case law including Tennessee v. Garner and Graham v. Connor as well as Pa. Title 18, Chapter 5. General Principals of Justification. Additionally, practical skills such as pre-planning and cover and concealment will be reviewed. Participation is mandatory for every constable in both labs: use of force judgmental scenarios based specifically on established constable judicial duties and a basic practical skill walk though re- familiarizing constables with planning warrant service. This course includes a written examination.
This course will focus on the Landlord/Tenant process, the accompanying documents, and best practices and procedures for safely and effectively completing the Landlord/Tenant process. Several real case of Landlord / Tenant incidents will be reviewed. We will also cover the topics of mandated reports and mental health and wellness of the constable.
This course will review rules that govern Pennsylvania constables and deputy constables including Constable Policies, Procedures and Standards of Conduct. A review of the power of the President Judge's ability over a Pennsylvania constable and deputy constable is included along with appellate case law directly relating to constables and deputy constables. A review of appellate case law pertaining to qualified immunity and the constables and deputy constables. Upon completion of this course Pennsylvania constables and deputy constables will apply the material and utilize it in their daily duties.
This course will focus on timely recognition and appropriate law enforcement response to individuals with special needs. The course will also cover appropriate communication and de-escalation techniques to use when interacting with individuals who have special needs or who exhibit behaviors associated with mental illness, intellectual and physical disabilities, and/or autism.
Basic Firearms Dates
NW01BF24: April 26, 27, 28 and May 3, 4, 5, 2024
NW02BF24: September 27, 28, 29, and October 4, 5, 6, 2024.
Basic Firearms Class Cost: $1,485.00
The 40-Hour Basic Firearms Course is designed to provide an essential grounding in acceptable law enforcement techniques for any constable who is not Act 49 certified with a weapon and who is not precluded under State or Federal law from possessing or using a firearm. The Course consists of a series of lectures, laboratory activities, and practical exercises that provide a basic understanding in the safe manipulation of a service revolver/pistol. It starts with the presumption that the participant has little or no formal training. The Course stresses safe handling techniques, proper cleaning, correct weapons handling skills and marksmanship. As part of the training, the constable will be exposed to firing in reduced light and to interactive judgmental shooting scenarios. It is offered upon the conclusion of the 80-Hour Basic Training Course and Board certification.
The CQC is divided into two stages. A shooter must qualify on each phase with a score of at least a 75%. The shooter who fails to pass one of the phases will be permitted to repeat the phase on which he or she did not meet the 75% threshold. This Course includes a written exam.
Prior to registering to attend the 40-Hour Basic Firearms training, all constables and deputy constables must complete and submit the PCCD Background Check Form (PCCD Form 214), which can be found on the right. After the form is submitted, PCCD staff will complete a Background Check to determine eligibility to enroll in the 40-Hour Basic Firearms Training Course.
Payment made payable to PCCD can be mailed to:
Once payment, an enrollment form, handgun registration form and a background check form (if not completed during the 80-Hour Basic Training) are received, Program Staff will enroll you into the 40-Hour Basic Firearms Training Course.
The 2024 5-Hour Annual Qualification Course will consist of a written test, administrative procedures, safety brief and firing the Constable Qualification Course (CQC) of fire. There will be no practice of the CQC. A Student Firearms Study Guide will be available in CCETS and on the right of this page; constables must review and study this Guide prior to attending a 5-Hour Annual Qualification Course. The written test will be on the material in the Student Firearms Study Guide at the start of the 5-Hour Annual Qualification Course. If a constable fails the written test after two attempts, they will be dismissed from the class and will not be given an opportunity to attempt to qualify.
Second Weapons
Qualification with two weapons is permitted, subject to time constraints and range conditions. The constable must provide sufficient ammunition for that additional weapon. Constables must qualify with Weapon 1 before they will be permitted to attempt to qualify with Weapon 2.
If a constable fails to qualify with Weapon 1 and re-shoots the portion of the course failed but still fails to qualify, that constable will not be permitted to attempt qualification with Weapon 2.