Register for Constables' Education and Training

Basic Training Class Cost: $1,125.00

Basic Training Class Dates:

SW01BT24: February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2024​



NW01BT24: August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 2024

All newly elected constables or appointed deputy constables are required, under Act 49-2009 §7142(a) to attend and successfully complete Basic Training in order to perform judicial duties and be paid. Constables and appointed deputy constables must be registered with PCCD (by going to: PCCD CCETS Login (pa.gov) and "Register as a New Keystone Login User"). A copy of your election certificate or appointment order must be forwarded to the Program to approve your registration. You cannot attend Basic Training without your registration being approved.

Prior to Program Staff enrolling you into the 80-Hour Basic Training Course, payment (made payable to PCCD), an enrollment form, and a signed Statement of Understanding for the PA Constables' Training Code of Conduct (if not completed online) must be submitted to:

PCCD

BTS-Constables' Program

PO Box 1167

Harrisburg, PA 17108-1167

Refer to Title 37 Law, Chapter 431, for regulations relating to the certification of constables and deputy constables. To successfully complete Basic Training, an individual must attend and participate in all training as scheduled during the same training year, achieve a passing score of at least 70% on each written examination administered during the Course, and successfully demonstrate practical skills during each proficiency examination. Constables and deputy constables are tested in each of the subjects listed below. An individual who receives less than 70% on any written exam will have only one opportunity to re-test in that subject. If an individual fails the re-test, that individual has failed the Basic Training Course and will not be certified by the Board.

Basic Training will consist of instruction in the following subjects: Role of the Constable in the Justice System, Professional Development, Civil Law and Process, Criminal Law and Process, Use of Force, Mechanics of Arrest, Defensive Tactics, Prisoner Transport and Custody, Court Security, Crisis Intervention, Management of Aggressive Behavior (MOAB), Expandable Baton, and Oleoresin Capsicum (OC).