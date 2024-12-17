If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

    Make a Donation to the First Chance Trust Fund

    If you are interested in donating to the First Chance Trust Fund, you can make a donation online or send a check to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. 

    Make a donation online
    First Chance Trust Fund

    Overview

    The First Chance Trust Fund helps students and programs in places where many students drop out of school, get arrested, or face high crime rates. The goal is to give at-risk youth better opportunities.

    In May 2023, PCCD announced about $1.3 million in state funds to support the First Chance Trust Fund. This money is for specific areas identified in the Letter of Intent (LOI)

    The Fund gets money from contractors who work with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). This applies if their contracts are more than $5 million a year. These contractors must give 1% of their contract amount to the Fund. Other state agencies can also contribute to the Fund, and individuals can donate as well.

    How to make a donation

    You can make a donation to the First Chance Trust Fund two ways:

    1. Pay online: Click on the Payment Form in the Business Partner Portal. Choose Executive Offices for the right agency.

    2. Send a check: Write a check and make it out to "Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency" with "First Chance Trust Fund" in the memo line.

    Contact us

    If you have any other questions about the program, you can email RA-PCCDPressOffice@pa.gov. You can also sign up here to get email updates. 