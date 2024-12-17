Make a Donation to the First Chance Trust Fund

The First Chance Trust Fund helps students and programs in places where many students drop out of school, get arrested, or face high crime rates. The goal is to give at-risk youth better opportunities.

In May 2023, PCCD announced about $1.3 million in state funds to support the First Chance Trust Fund. This money is for specific areas identified in the Letter of Intent (LOI).

The Fund gets money from contractors who work with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). This applies if their contracts are more than $5 million a year. These contractors must give 1% of their contract amount to the Fund. Other state agencies can also contribute to the Fund, and individuals can donate as well.