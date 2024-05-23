1. Complete prerequisites

Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)

The candidate must be certified at the general requirements level prior to certifying as a Vehicle Rescue Technician. Any of the following are acceptable as proof of completion.

a) General requirements certification (state or training agency issued, Pro-Board or IFSAC).

b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.

c) National certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) as a rescue technician is a recognized rescue specialty (e.g., rope, trench, confined space, etc.).

Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification

Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.

Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application. CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training

Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).

Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification). Level II Technician

The candidate must be certified at the Vehicle Rescue Technician I level.

See the Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery I and II candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.