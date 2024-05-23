Skip to main content

    Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery

    Already certified as a Fire Officer I? Pursue a Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery certification to grow your emergency response and technical skills. 

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    a firefighter sits on a truck while holding a hose

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)
      The candidate must be certified at the general requirements level prior to certifying as a Vehicle Rescue Technician. Any of the following are acceptable as proof of completion.

    a) General requirements certification (state or training agency issued, Pro-Board or IFSAC).
    b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.
    c) National certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) as a rescue technician is a recognized rescue specialty (e.g., rope, trench, confined space, etc.).

    • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
      Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
    • CPR and Emergency Medical Services Training 
      Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).

    • Level II Technician
      The candidate must be certified at the Vehicle Rescue Technician I level.

    See the Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery I and II candidate handbook   (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery I application (PDF) or the Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery II application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

    Upcoming open Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery exam dates, by application deadline
     
    Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact
    Washington County Fire School  (level 1 course) Nov. 22, 2024 Oct. 26, 2024 Dec. 13, 2024 Marc Jackson
    jacksonmarc@westmoreland.edu

     

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery skill exam. 

    Level I Skill Sheets
    Level II Skill Sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be Rescue Technician – Vehicle and Machinery certified. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.