1. Complete prerequisites

Level I & II Technician Prerequisite (General CORE Requirements)

To certify as a Trench Rescue Technician, the candidate must be certified at the General Requirements level. Any of the following are acceptable proof of meeting the CORE requirement:

a) Certification Certificate (state or training agency issued Pro-Board or IFSAC).

b) Official transcript from an approved training agency showing successful completion of certification.

c) Rescue Technician national certification (IFSAC or Pro Board) within a specialty area (e.g., vehicle, rope, trench, etc.). Level II Technician Prerequisite Technician Level I Certification: The candidate MUST be certified at the Trench Rescue Technician I level and meet all other requirements. Attach a copy of the certification.

Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification

Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.

Must complete an approved CPR course and medical care training course (or hold a current EMS certification).

See the Rescue Technician – Trench candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.