Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I

1. Complete prerequisites

The candidate must provide their practicum packet signed by an authority (i.e., Fire Chief / Organizational Official) who has personal knowledge of the candidate’s demonstrated ability to perform the Job Performance Requirements (JPRs) listed below.

JPR 4.1.2: Communicates orally and in writing, and manages time well and can multitask.





Communicates orally and in writing, and manages time well and can multitask. JPR 4.2.3: Maintains a work schedule for a list of events, activity requests, pre-activity requirements, and time allotments, so all activities are scheduled and completed without conflict; The candidate MUST attach a one-page (1 page) summary or completed department form which addresses the items noted for this JPR.





Maintains a work schedule for a list of events, activity requests, pre-activity requirements, and time allotments, so all activities are scheduled and completed without conflict; The candidate MUST attach a one-page (1 page) summary or completed department form which addresses the items noted for this JPR. JPR 4.4.2: Demonstrates and practices safety during fire and life safety education activities, so that such activities are conducted without injury to the educator or participants.





Demonstrates and practices safety during fire and life safety education activities, so that such activities are conducted without injury to the educator or participants. JPR 4.4.3: Present lessons using multiple presentation methods, evaluation instruments, time allotments, settings and audience types so the lesson plan is followed, and the objectives are met. The candidate MUST attach a copy of the lesson plan to be presented during the skills test and a description of the target audience. Use the topical outline provided in the Lesson Plan Guidelines (Appendix A) of this handbook to guide the development of your lesson plan.





Present lessons using multiple presentation methods, evaluation instruments, time allotments, settings and audience types so the lesson plan is followed, and the objectives are met. The candidate MUST attach a copy of the lesson plan to be presented during the skills test and a description of the target audience. Use the topical outline provided in the Lesson Plan Guidelines (Appendix A) of this handbook to guide the development of your lesson plan. JPR 4.4.5: Notifies the public, given a scheduled event, so the location, date, time, topic, and sponsoring agency are provided. A copy of a public announcement (e.g., brochure, news release, etc.) MUST be attached.





Notifies the public, given a scheduled event, so the location, date, time, topic, and sponsoring agency are provided. A copy of a public announcement (e.g., brochure, news release, etc.) MUST be attached. JPR 4.4.6: Disseminates educational information to a specific audience and time frame so the information reaches the audience within an acceptable timeframe.

See the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.