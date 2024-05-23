1. Complete prerequisites
The candidate must provide their practicum packet signed by an authority (i.e., Fire Chief / Organizational Official) who has personal knowledge of the candidate’s demonstrated ability to perform the Job Performance Requirements (JPRs) listed below.
- JPR 4.1.2: Communicates orally and in writing, and manages time well and can multitask.
- JPR 4.2.3: Maintains a work schedule for a list of events, activity requests, pre-activity requirements, and time allotments, so all activities are scheduled and completed without conflict; The candidate MUST attach a one-page (1 page) summary or completed department form which addresses the items noted for this JPR.
- JPR 4.4.2: Demonstrates and practices safety during fire and life safety education activities, so that such activities are conducted without injury to the educator or participants.
- JPR 4.4.3: Present lessons using multiple presentation methods, evaluation instruments, time allotments, settings and audience types so the lesson plan is followed, and the objectives are met. The candidate MUST attach a copy of the lesson plan to be presented during the skills test and a description of the target audience. Use the topical outline provided in the Lesson Plan Guidelines (Appendix A) of this handbook to guide the development of your lesson plan.
- JPR 4.4.5: Notifies the public, given a scheduled event, so the location, date, time, topic, and sponsoring agency are provided. A copy of a public announcement (e.g., brochure, news release, etc.) MUST be attached.
- JPR 4.4.6: Disseminates educational information to a specific audience and time frame so the information reaches the audience within an acceptable timeframe.
See the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Contact
|There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I. Congratulations!