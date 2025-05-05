Skip to main content

    Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I

    Already certified as a Fire Officer I? Pursue a Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I certification to grow your teaching, administration, and communication skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

    The candidate must provide their practicum packet signed by an authority (i.e., Fire Chief / Organizational Official) who has personal knowledge of the candidate’s demonstrated ability to perform the Job Performance Requirements (JPRs) listed below.

    • JPR 4.1.2: Communicates orally and in writing, and manages time well and can multitask.

    • JPR 4.2.3: Maintains a work schedule for a list of events, activity requests, pre-activity requirements, and time allotments, so all activities are scheduled and completed without conflict; The candidate MUST attach a one-page (1 page) summary or completed department form which addresses the items noted for this JPR.

    • JPR 4.4.2: Demonstrates and practices safety during fire and life safety education activities, so that such activities are conducted without injury to the educator or participants.

    •  JPR 4.4.3: Present lessons using multiple presentation methods, evaluation instruments, time allotments, settings and audience types so the lesson plan is followed, and the objectives are met. The candidate MUST attach a copy of the lesson plan to be presented during the skills test and a description of the target audience. Use the topical outline provided in the Lesson Plan Guidelines (Appendix A) of this handbook to guide the development of your lesson plan. 

    • JPR 4.4.5: Notifies the public, given a scheduled event, so the location, date, time, topic, and sponsoring agency are provided. A copy of a public announcement (e.g., brochure, news release, etc.) MUST be attached. 

    • JPR 4.4.6: Disseminates educational information to a specific audience and time frame so the information reaches the audience within an acceptable timeframe.

    See the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Page 4.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    This map above has available testing sites.

    Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

    Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I skill exam. 

    Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I skill sheets

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as an Public Fire and Life Safety Educator I. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.