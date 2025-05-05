1. Complete prerequisites
- Hazardous Materials Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials training or certification within one year of the date applying.
- See the First Responder Inspector Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on page 3.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the First Responder Inspector Application (PDF).
3. Select when and where you will take your tests
4. Send completed application
Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be First Responder Inspector certified. Congratulations!