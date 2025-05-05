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    Get Certified

    First Responder Inspector

    Interested in using technical skills to keep your community safe? Become a First Responder Inspector for a fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Available Trainings
    Firefighting gear hanging on lockers

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Hazardous Materials Training or Certification – Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials training or certification within one year of the date applying.
    • See the First Responder Inspector Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on page 3.

    2. Fill out an application

    First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.


    Next, download, digitally complete, and save the First Responder Inspector Application (PDF).

    3. Select when and where you will take your tests

    4. Send completed application

    Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

    Firefighting equipment in a pile

    Skills we're looking for

    Here's what we test for in an First Responder Inspector skill exam. 

    First Responder Instructor Skill Sheets (PDF)
    Station C Floor Plan

    5. Take written and skills tests

    After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

    Once you pass both tests, you will be First Responder Inspector certified. Congratulations!

    Get help

    If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.