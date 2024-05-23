1. Complete prerequisites
- Incident Command System Course
These are recognized courses:
a) NIMS ICS for Fire Service
b) NIMS ICS for EMS
c) National Fire Academy, Incident Command System Course
d) NFA ICS 100 and 200 (independent study or facilitated courses)
e) Incident Command System and Resource Management for the Fire Service
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- Fire Officer I Certification
Must be certified at the Fire Officer level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.
- Fire Service Instructor I Certification
Must be certified at the Fire Service Instructor I level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.
See the Fire Officer II Candidate Handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Officer II application (PDF).
Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.
|Exam Site
|Application Deadline
|Written Exam
|Skill Exam
|Contact
|There are no upcoming exam dates for this certification. Check with your preferred testing site for more information.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
▶ Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire Officer II. Congratulations!