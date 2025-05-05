Skip to main content

    Get Certified

    Fire Officer I

    Already certified as a Firefighter II? Pursue a Fire Officer I Certification to grow your management, planning, and training skills.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    Two firefighters look out of a window.

    1. Complete prerequisites

    • Incident Command System Course
      These are recognized courses:
      a) NIMS ICS for Fire Service
      b) NIMS ICS for EMS
      c) National Fire Academy, Incident Command System Course
      d) NFA ICS 100 and 200 (independent study or facilitated courses)
      e) Incident Command System and Resource Management for the Fire Service
      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
        • Firefighter II Certification
          Must be certified at the Firefighter II level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.
          • Fire Service Instructor I Certification
            Must be certified at the Fire Service Instructor I level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.

          See the Fire Officer I candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.

          2. Fill out an application

          First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

          Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Officer I application (PDF).

          3. Select when and where you will take your tests

          This map above has available testing sites.

          Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.

          Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

          4. Send completed application

          Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

          A firefighter carries a child who is holding a stuffed bunny.

          Skills we're looking for

          Here's what we test for in a Fire Officer I skill exam.

          Fire Officer I skill sheets

          5. Take written and skills tests

          After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

          Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire Officer I. Congratulations!

          Get help

          If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.