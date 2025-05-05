1. Complete prerequisites
- Incident Command System Course
These are recognized courses:
a) NIMS ICS for Fire Service
b) NIMS ICS for EMS
c) National Fire Academy, Incident Command System Course
d) NFA ICS 100 and 200 (independent study or facilitated courses)
e) Incident Command System and Resource Management for the Fire Service
- Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of application.
- Firefighter II Certification
Must be certified at the Firefighter II level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.
- Fire Service Instructor I Certification
Must be certified at the Fire Service Instructor I level. You will need to submit a copy of your certification with this application.
See the Fire Officer I candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Officer I application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Learning Management System portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.