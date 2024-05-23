Skip to main content

    Fire Investigator

    Interested in using technical skills to keep your community safe? Become a Fire Investigator for a fire department in Pennsylvania.

    Candidate Handbook (PDF)
    Exams Schedule (PDF)
    1. Complete prerequisites

      • Hazardous Materials Operations Training or Certification
        Must show proof of a completed hazardous materials operations training or certificate within one year of the date of applying to get certified as a Fire Investigator.

      See the Fire Investigator candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 5.

      2. Fill out an application

      First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one

      Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Fire Investigator application (PDF).

      3. Select when and where you will take your tests

      Use this map or the Acadis portal to find a testing site. Open dates for certification exams and application deadlines are below.

      Upcoming open Fire Investigator exam dates, by application deadline
       
      Exam Site Application Deadline Written Exam Skill Exam Contact
      Chester County Public Safety Training Campus Nov. 4, 2024 Nov. 25, 2024 Nov. 26, 2024 Maureen McCormick, firecert@chesco.org

       

      Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.

      ▶  Download a PDF version of the certifications exam schedule.

      4. Send completed application

      Applications must be submitted to your preferred testing site by the deadline they have listed, or by three weeks before the test date.

      Skills we're looking for

      Here's what we test for in a Fire Investigator skill exam. You'll also need someone to verify your competency in a specific list of skills.

      Fire Investigator skill sheets
      Competency Verification Form (PDF)

      5. Take written and skills tests

      After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.

      Once you pass both tests, you will be certified as a Fire Investigator. Congratulations!

      Get help

      If at any point you need help with the certification process, contact the coordinator listed as the contact for your testing site. You can get help with general questions about the certification process by emailing us at ra-empsfacertprogram@pa.gov, or by calling us at 717-248-1115.