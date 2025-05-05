1. Complete prerequisites
Firefighter I Certification:
Must show proof of Firefighter I Certification on order to obtain Driver/Operator- Aerial Tiller certification.
Identification:
Valid state issued Department of Transportation Driver’s License. A legible copy (front & back) must be submitted with the application.
See the Driver/Operator-Aerial Tiller candidate handbook (PDF) for details about which certifications and training courses are accepted. Prerequisites are listed on Pages 3 to 4.
2. Fill out an application
First, you will need a FEMA Student Identification Number to apply. Find your FEMA student ID or register for one.
Next, download, digitally complete, and save the Driver/Operator-Aerial Tiller application (PDF).
This map above has available testing sites.
Log into the Acadis portal to search and register for upcoming certification dates.
Can’t find what you need? Your preferred testing site may add more dates throughout the year. Contact them for more information.
5. Take written and skills tests
After you have an approved application, your written and skills tests will be on the dates and locations listed by your testing site. Contact them with questions or for assistance.
Once you pass both tests, you will be Driver/Operator-Aerial Tiller certified. Congratulations!