Request a Fire Service Training from Academy on the Road

Overview
The State Fire Academy provides qualified instructors and student materials required to teach the course at your location.
The participating fire department is responsible for:
- Recruiting a minimum of 24 qualified students that meet the course prerequisites
- Providing their completed applications to the academy 15 days prior to the start of the course
Instructors, course materials, and certificates will be issued by the academy to the sponsoring agency.
Available Courses
- Mobile Live Fire Training Unit
- "Courage to Be Safe" So Everyone Goes Home (CTBS)
- Rapid Intervention Team Exercises (ZRITE)
- Rapid Intervention Team Exercises Extended (ZRITX)
- Large Area Team Search Operations (ZLASO)
- Mobile Flashover Recognition and Survival (ZFRS)
- Fire and Emergency Medical Services Administrative Officer (ZFEAO)
Apply
Complete the PDF application, then return it to us by email or send it in the mail.