    Office of the State Fire Commissioner

    Request a Fire Service Training from Academy on the Road

    We offer seven fire service trainings free of charge, and we even come to you to hold them!

    Overview 

    The State Fire Academy provides qualified instructors and student materials required to teach the course at your location.

    The participating fire department is responsible for:

    • Recruiting a minimum of 24 qualified students that meet the course prerequisites
    • Providing their completed applications to the academy 15 days prior to the start of the course

    Instructors, course materials, and certificates will be issued by the academy to the sponsoring agency.

    Available Courses

    • Mobile Live Fire Training Unit​

    • "Courage to Be Safe" So Everyone Goes Home (CTBS)

    • Rapid Intervention Team Exercises (ZRITE) 

    • Rapid Intervention Team Exercises Extended (ZRITX) 

    • Large Area Team Search Operations (ZLASO) 

    • Mobile Flashover Recognition and Survival (ZFRS) 

    • Fire and Emergency Medical Services Administrative Officer (ZFEAO) 

    Contact Us

    Have questions or need information? Contact State Fire Service Academy Education Specialist Thomas Leiter via email or at 717-247-3745.

    Apply

    Complete the PDF application, then return it to us by email or send it in the mail.

    PDF Application
    Email It

    Email your completed application to Thomas Leiter.

    Email Your Application
    Mail It In

    Attn: Thomas Leiter
    Pennsylvania State Fire Academy
    1150 Riverside Drive
    Lewistown, PA 17044