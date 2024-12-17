Request Approval of Your Canine Certifying Organization for the MPOETC Canine Training and Certification Program

Application process
Canine certifying organizations seeking approval under MPOETC's Canine Training and Certification Program should:
- Download and complete the Application for Approval of Canine Organization
- Create a document listing your training curriculum, including learning objectives (if applicable)
- Create a document listing certfication standards of each discipline
- Gather letters of recommendation from a minimum of three (3) police department canine handlers certified by your organization
- Submit the application and all required documents above to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov
Review and decision
Applications will be reviewed by an MPOETC-approved committee of canine handlers and trainers for recommendation to the Commission. Applicants will be notified of the decision of the Commission after the next scheduled quarterly commission meeting.