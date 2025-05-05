Request Continuing Law Enforcement Education (CLEE) Credit Approval for Your MPOETC-Certified Academy or Training Provider Course

When submitting a course for MPOETC-approved CLEE credit, MPOETC-certified academies and commercial training providers must complete and submit the required documentation:

Complete the CLEE Request Form

Course Outline

Instructor(s) Curriculum Vitae/Resume

Submit all required documentation to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov

Once the required documentation has been received, the MPOETC training staff will conduct their review/approval of the course.

Courses that are approved for CLEE credit are sent an email containing the course’s official CLEE ID number along with a CLEE Roster to document ONLY Act 120 certified officers attending the course. Training providers are asked to maintain a copy of the completed CLEE Roster to verify officers who attended their training.

Approved CLEE courses are added to the MPOETC Approved CLEE Courses document that details the course CLEE ID number, course title, credit hours, and contact information.