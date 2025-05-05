Request Approval of Your Canine Certifying Organization for the MPOETC Canine Training and Certification Program

Application Process

Canine certifying organizations seeking approval under MPOETC's Canine Training and Certification Program should:

Download and complete the Application for Approval of Canine Organization Create a document listing your training curriculum, including learning objectives (if applicable) Create a document listing certfication standards of each discipline Gather letters of recommendation from a minimum of three (3) police department canine handlers certified by your organization Submit the application and all required documents above to ra-mpotraining@pa.gov

Review and Decision

Applications will be reviewed by an MPOETC-approved committee of canine handlers and trainers for recommendation to the Commission. Applicants will be notified of the decision of the Commission after the next scheduled quarterly commission meeting.