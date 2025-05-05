Order the RLEIA Firearms Instructor Qualification Card Template

Skip to main content

    Instructors are required to issue standardized qualification cards and are authorized to charge a fee for conducting qualifications.

    RLEIA qualification cards will be provided to instructors as a personalized digital template if the instructor selected the option to download and print cards within the application. Instructors who have not yet requested a personalized digital card may continue to use the previously issued blue qualification cards. Instructors may request a personalized digital card template at any time by logging into their TACS account and selecting the My Profile tab. There will be an option to download the cards and pay a fee of $2. 

    Printing and more

    For more information on card printing, documentation, and qualification, visit the Certified Firearms Instructor page.

