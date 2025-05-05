Skip to main content

    Apply to Become an MPEOTC-Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor

    If you have completed firearms instructor training and want to become certified through MPOETC, submit an application through TACS.

    Application process

    Individuals who have successfully completed formal training as a law enforcement/police firearms instructor and wish to be recognized by MPOETC as a  Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor should submit an application with supporting documents through the Training and Certification System (TACS)

    Applicants must meet the following requirements for eligibility as a Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor:

    • Must be a certified law enforcement firearms instructor with an approved organization (example:  National Rifle Association, Pennsylvania State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, etc.)
    • Must either be a resident of Pennsylvania or conduct firearm qualifications for retired law enforcement or active police officers in Pennsylvania
    • Certifications must be current and valid.  Expired certifications will not be accepted

    The Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor application can be found in the My Profile section of a user’s TACS account.

    For more information

    Details about RLEIA qualification and qualification cards can be found on the Certified Firearms Instructor page.

