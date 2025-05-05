Application process



Individuals who have successfully completed formal training as a law enforcement/police firearms instructor and wish to be recognized by MPOETC as a Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor should submit an application with supporting documents through the Training and Certification System (TACS).

Please reference the Keystone Login Guidelines for assistance with your TACS login.

Applicants must meet the following requirements for eligibility as a Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor:

Must be a certified law enforcement firearms instructor with an approved organization (example: National Rifle Association, Pennsylvania State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, etc.)

Must either be a resident of Pennsylvania or conduct firearm qualifications for retired law enforcement or active police officers in Pennsylvania

Certifications must be current and valid. Expired certifications will not be accepted

The Certified Law Enforcement Firearms Instructor application can be found in the My Profile section of a user’s TACS account.

