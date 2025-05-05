Apply for Certification as a Municipal Police Officer

Criteria for seeking certification
New Cadet
Successfully complete a Pennsylvania basic police training course approved by the Commission. Individuals who have not previously satisfied the basic training requirements for certification will be required to attend an approved municipal police training course at a certified police academy. More information about the basic training program is available on the Basic Police Officer Training page.
Training Waiver
Individuals with prior federal, military, or out-of-state law enforcement training and employment may be eligible for training waivers as authorized in 53 Pa.C.S. § 2164 (15). More information on eligibility criteria and the application process are available on the waiver pages for Federal Law Enforcement and Military Police Officers and Out-of-State Transfers.
Returning Police Officer
Individuals who were previously a Commission-certified police officer and left that position in good standing. Requires proof of previous municipal police certification.
Examination
Individuals who have satisfied the minimum training standards may apply to take the state certification examination by completing an application in the Training and Certification System (TACS). Failure to supply required supporting documents will result in delay/denial of your application. Select from available test dates/locations and select "MPO Certification Exam" when creating the application in TACS.
Study guide and additional resources
The Commission staff has produced a study guide for individuals planning to take the state certification exam. In addition, the study guides provided below are additional resources that applicants will find helpful when preparing.
- MPOETC Certification Examination Study Guide
- Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure (Title 234)
- Pennsylvania Crimes Code (Title 18)
- Pennsylvania Vehicle Code (Title 75)
- Constitution of the United States of America
Certification
Municipal Police Officers are certified by the MPOETC when they meet the criteria listed below.
- Meet Basic Training Requirements
- Successfully complete Certification Exam
- Meet Certification Qualifications (for employment)
- Employed by a Police Department
For more information
Questions about municipal police officer certification can be emailed to the Certification and Administration unit at mpocertification@pa.gov.