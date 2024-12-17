Submit a request for an Advisory Opinion from the PLCB

To submit a written request for an Advisory Opinion, email ra-lblegal@pa.gov, fax to (717) 787-8820 or write to:

Office of Chief Counsel

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

401 Northwest Office Building

Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001

While each Advisory Opinion applies only to the specific factual scenario presented by the party requesting clarification, licensees may find value in reviewing past Advisory Opinions because they generally inform audiences as to the PLCB’s position on issues of interest to other licensees.