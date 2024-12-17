Skip to main content

    Submit a request for an Advisory Opinion from the PLCB

    The PLCB issues Advisory Opinions to clarify matters related to the Liquor Code or Board Regulations in response to written requests from licensees or their representatives.

    PLCB Board Regulations
    Liquor Code

    Overview

    Advisory Opinions are issued in response to written requests from licensees or their representatives and are binding on the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE). Opinions are not provided, however, when the BLCE is conducting an investigation or when a pending citation is involved.

    Submit a request for an Advisory Opinion

    To submit a written request for an Advisory Opinion, email ra-lblegal@pa.gov, fax to (717) 787-8820 or write to: 

    Office of Chief Counsel
    Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
    401 Northwest Office Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001

    While each Advisory Opinion applies only to the specific factual scenario presented by the party requesting clarification, licensees may find value in reviewing past Advisory Opinions because they generally inform audiences as to the PLCB’s position on issues of interest to other licensees. 