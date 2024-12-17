Submit a request for an Advisory Opinion from the PLCB

Overview
Advisory Opinions are issued in response to written requests from licensees or their representatives and are binding on the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE). Opinions are not provided, however, when the BLCE is conducting an investigation or when a pending citation is involved.
Submit a request for an Advisory Opinion
To submit a written request for an Advisory Opinion, email ra-lblegal@pa.gov, fax to (717) 787-8820 or write to:
Office of Chief Counsel
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
401 Northwest Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001
While each Advisory Opinion applies only to the specific factual scenario presented by the party requesting clarification, licensees may find value in reviewing past Advisory Opinions because they generally inform audiences as to the PLCB’s position on issues of interest to other licensees.